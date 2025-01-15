TikTok ban LIVE updates — Supreme Court decision on shutdown expected soon
A potential TikTok ban is imminent
The clock is ticking on TikTok, and we should know its fate soon. In the meantime, users are flocking to alternatives, such as Rednote (which is also China-based).
The United States Supreme Court heard arguments from lawyers representing TikTok a few days ago, and a decision could be made as soon as today.
The case involves national security and free speech, which could have a long-lasting impact beyond whether or not we can share videos on the social media app (there are plenty of TikTok alternatives if the app is banned).
If the ruling is upheld, TikTok will be banned on January 19 due to a law put in place by the Biden administration. The government says China can gather data on Americans or manipulate the content on TikTok to shape U.S. users' opinions, the government claims.
For the backstory of TikTok's ban, check out our timeline of everything that's happened so far. Here's the latest news.
Supreme Court may decide today
According to a report from Forbes, TikTok's ultimate fate could be decided by today (Wednesday, January 15, 2025). While we're a few days removed from the Supreme Court hearing arguments about the Federal Government's ban, no opinion has been rendered by the highest court in the U.S.
It's worth noting that the judges issued opinions in other cases they heard the same day as the TikTok statements were issued. They did not opine on the TikTok case, though. There are no other dates scheduled for the court to release opinions, so Forbes believes that it could still happen later today at some point.
The ban is scheduled to start on January 19, so the Supreme Court has little time to express its opinions.
What about RedNote?
In a move that the U.S. Government almost certainly couldn’t have predicted, TikTok users are flocking to a Chinese app called RedNote. While not as intuitive as TikTok (the interface is in Chinese), the app has quickly shot up the App Store rankings. Is this app safe? Will it have the same problems as TikTok if it becomes the new go-to video-sharing app for content creators?
Our in-depth piece answers all these questions, explaining everything you need to know about RedNote. It has some substantial differences compared to TikTok, so it’s definitely an interesting place for the so-called “TikTok refugees” to go.
The story so far
Banning TikTok isn't just something that popped up overnight. It's been a long process for the U.S. government to make the ban happen. TikTok parent company, ByteDance, has been engaged in an intense battle to save its app (and its giant source of profit,) and if everything stays the way it's going, the fight will end on January 19.
As we approach the expiration date, be sure to read our in-depth history of the U.S. TikTok ban to learn more about the situation and gain a strong understanding of what to expect.
TikTok alternatives
If TikTok is banned and you're an avid user (whether as a creator or viewer), do you have a plan for where you'll migrate for your short vertical videos?
Most people would consider YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels the primary TikTok replacements, but a new app could rise from the ashes of TikTok and take over.
On Tom's Guide, we use TikTok for much of our video content, but we also share on YouTube Shorts.
Whatever happens, it'll be interesting to see which apps rise and take over (or if TokTok survives the U.S. government's attempts to ban it on January 19).
Will TikTok survive?
January 19 could be a landmark day for social media and the internet as we know it. Sure, something could happen on January 20 when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Still, if the ban happens, we could see users nationwide logging in with no access to the beloved social video app.
Creators are calling for Trump to save TikTok, while others hope the app's ban is upheld because it may threaten national security. Only time will tell how it goes, but we'll be here to bring you all the developments as they happen.