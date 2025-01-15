TikTok ban LIVE updates — Supreme Court decision on shutdown expected soon

The clock is ticking on TikTok, and we should know its fate soon. In the meantime, users are flocking to alternatives, such as Rednote (which is also China-based).

The United States Supreme Court heard arguments from lawyers representing TikTok a few days ago, and a decision could be made as soon as today.

The case involves national security and free speech, which could have a long-lasting impact beyond whether or not we can share videos on the social media app (there are plenty of TikTok alternatives if the app is banned).

If the ruling is upheld, TikTok will be banned on January 19 due to a law put in place by the Biden administration. The government says China can gather data on Americans or manipulate the content on TikTok to shape U.S. users' opinions, the government claims.

For the backstory of TikTok's ban, check out our timeline of everything that's happened so far. Here's the latest news.