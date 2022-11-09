God of War Ragnarök live blog: What you need to know on launch day

God of War Ragnarök comes out today (Nov. 9), and the game was definitely worth the wait. In our God of War Ragnarök review, we gave the game 4.5 out of 5 stars, as well as a prestigious Editor’s Choice award. If you’re at all on the fence about the game, you don’t need to worry. If you liked the previous installment in the series, you’ll almost certainly like this one. In fact, it’s probably one of the best PS5 games so far.

To celebrate the game’s launch, Tom’s Guide will cover it in a live blog all day, linking to some of our most popular God of War Ragnarök stories in the process. If you follow this page, you’ll be able to read our review, naturally, but you’ll also learn the story of the God of War series so far, learn a thing or two about real Norse myths and see how our thoughts about the game have changed over time.

For those who haven’t been following God of War Ragnarök, it’s the fifth mainline game in the God of War series, and a direct sequel to God of War (2018). The game follows Greek demigod Kratos and his son Atreus as they attempt to avert the titular Ragnarök: the twilight of the Norse gods. Along the way, they’ll cross paths with the mighty Thor, the vengeful Freya and the powerful Odin, aka the All-Father. With voice talent including Ryan Hurst, Danielle Bisutti and Richard Schiff, the game presents a heartfelt story with excellent performances to back it up.

A number of Tom’s Guide staff members have already played through the title, so we’ll be able to give a few early-game hints as we go. However, we’ll save late-game and spoiler content until a later time, so you can read through this live blog even if you want to remain completely unspoiled. Some of the articles touch on story points in the first few hours of Ragnarök, but we’ll clearly mark those as we go.

This would also be a good time to include a link to purchase God of War Ragnarök, in case you haven’t taken the plunge yet:

You can also buy the game directly through the PlayStation Store, if you prefer digital downloads. The game is available for both PS4 and PS5, and performs well on both systems.