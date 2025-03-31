NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, April 1 (#660)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 1 for puzzle #660 are much, much harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4.6 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #659, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #660. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: $, &, (, R, £, →, ), +, ¥, N, O, ⊾, €, X, P, and ✔.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Currency symbols

: Currency symbols 🟩 Green : And/together with

: And/together with 🟦 Blue : Emoticon mouths

: Emoticon mouths 🟪 Purple: "Right"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Money, and, emoticons and to the right.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #660?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Currency symbols: $, £, ¥, €

$, £, ¥, € 🟩 And/together with: &, +, N, X

&, +, N, X 🟦 Emoticon mouths: (, ), O, P

(, ), O, P 🟪 "Right": R, →, ⊾, ✔

This is honestly the hardest puzzle we've had since the pictorial puzzle a few months ago. I got out of this one with one strike left and even then it was a close thing.

To kick things off, I got the most obvious one to me, currencies. Which included - $, £, ¥, € or US dollar, English pound, Japanese Yen and the European Union's Euro.

I took my first strike looking for PEMDAS with the parentheses, x and plus symbol.

My second strike came as I was looking for "correct" answers when I combined the x, check mark, plus symbol with the P symbol. At this point, I took a break because I was not clicking with this one.

I stuck with that idea when I sat down again and the purple group popped into place with the angle symbol and I thought "right angle."

The check mark works, plus the arrow. I wasn't sure on the letter R, but I tried it just in case and voila, the purple set.

I took my third strike trying out a random group just to see what would happen. No information.

Here, I slowed down again and decided to focus on one symbol. The ampersand stuck out the most of what was left. I got the plus sign as and which lead to the X. I didn't and still don't like the N symbol for this, but I added it in as a roll of the dice because I had nothing else.

And we wrapped it up with emoticon mouths ala :(, :), :O, and :P.

Yeah, I was never going to get that one today.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Consumed: Ate, Had, Put Away, Took In

Ate, Had, Put Away, Took In 🟩 Also: As Well, Besides, To Boot, Too

As Well, Besides, To Boot, Too 🟦 ATM options: Balance, Deposit, Transfer, Withdrawal

Balance, Deposit, Transfer, Withdrawal 🟪 ___ play: Fore, Horse, Screen, Word

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #659, which had a difficulty rating of 2.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today was a bit of a weird one, because I solved the two medium-difficulty categories right off the bat, only to then get stuck on the easiest and hardest. Womp womp.

Once I saw Deposit and Withdrawal, it was immediately clear it had something to do with banking, and I picked up Balance and Transfer to round out the blue category.

After that, I linked To Boot, Too, and As Well, but I was struggling for a fourth clue for a bit. I took a guess with Besides and managed to get the green category.

I struck out a few times trying to figure out what was the fourth clue to go with At, Put Away, and Took In before I had a "duh" moment and realized Had was another synonym.

That made the purple category today's rote fill with Fore, Horse, Screen, and Word. I tend to miss the categories that are missing a letter or word, and today was no different.