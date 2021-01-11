Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga hands-on: Thinnest ThinkPad ever blows us away

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the star of the new lineup of X1 ThinkPads just announced for CES 2021, thanks to it becoming the new title-holder of the thinnest ThinkPad ever, at 0.45 inches.

On top of that, it's boasts a beautiful 2K 13.5-inch touch display, complete with Dolby Vision image quality. But with that high-res screen and this thin a chassis, battery life is definitely a concern — especially if the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga wants a chance at making our best laptops list.

We've spent some hands-on time with a pre-production ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ahead of its launch, and it's definitely one of the most impressive business laptops we've seen. Here's everything need to know.

The Titanium Yoga will start at $1,899, and it's going to be on sale this month (Jan. 2021). Lenovo's also announced the new X1 Carbon ($1,429 and up) and X1 Yoga ($1,569 and up), which come out in February.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga specs and performance

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ThinkPad X1 Carbon G9 ThinkPad X1 Yoga G6 Display 13.3-inch Dolby Vision 2K (2256 x 1504 pixels) touchscreen 14-inch Full HD/UHD touchscreen 14-inch FHD+/UHD+ Processor Up to Core i7 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Up to Core i7 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Up to Core i7 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake with vPro Memory Up to 16GB Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Dimensions 11.7 x 9.1 x 0.45 inches 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches 12.4 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.5 pounds 2.5 pounds 3 pounds Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, headphone jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Type A, HDMI 2.0, headphone jack, Nano SIM slot 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Type A, HDMI 2.0, headphone jack Webcam HD IR camera with privacy shutter HD camera, optional IR and privacy shutter HD Camera with privacy shutter, optional IR Battery Up to 10.9 hours (claimed) Up to 16 hours (claimed) Up to 15 hours (claimed)

As you should expect, the X1 Titanium Yoga has 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs with Intel Evo platform approval and vPro technology, but we don't know about the starting configurations yet. Other specs include up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga design

The story here is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga's 11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45-inch chassis, which makes it — as I noted above — the thinnest ThinkPad of all time. Its 2.5-pound weight isn't as newsworthy, especially as the new X1 Carbon weighs the same amount.

And that's not just a name, either. This is a laptop made out of titanium, and it sports a 360-degree hinge for conversion between the four modes (laptop, display, tablet and tent).

We've had the X1 Titanium Yoga for a couple of days for hands-on impressions, and it's definitely the sleekest ThinkPad we've held. And yet the laptop still feels sturdy, whether you're taking it from room to room or switching between laptop and tent mode.

That being said, it's not the thinnest laptop — just the thinnest ThinkPad. For example, the first Samsung Galaxy Chromebook measures 0.38 inches thick. We're guessing that ThinkPad fans don't really care about how thin a Chromebook can get, though.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ports

In terms of ports, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga comes with a slim set: a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. If you want more, I guess you're going to need a thicker laptop, and we've got the new X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga details below, which will satisfy your input and output needs.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga display and audio

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga has a 13.5-inch screen that looks to mix productivity and entertainment. First off, it's got a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is great for being able to see more of a webpage or a document at the same time, for less scrolling.

Its 2K (2256 x 1504-pixel) panel should also be great for your next binge-watch, as it supports Dolby Vision, and it's rated to produce 100% of the sRGB spectrum and 450 nits of brightness.

When watching an episode of Cobra Kai, the display made the blue in Hawk's hair pop and rendered an accurate mustard color in Miguel's sweatshirt. The panel is not only bright; it does a good job resisting glare.

The dual speakers that flank the keyboard on the Titanium Yoga sound surprisingly robust. When listening to Mouth of the River by Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds' vocals and the pulsing keyboards came through nicely balanced. Plus, the X1 Titanium Yoga supports Dolby Vision for a surround-sound like experience when watching movies and shows.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga keyboard and touchpad

Despite sporting such a thin profile, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga features a comfortable keyboard with plenty of travel. Whether I was typing URLs or responding to emails, the keys felt pillowy soft and quiet.

On the 10fastfingers typing test, I notched a fairly brisk 75 wpm with 94% accuracy, which is a bit better than what I get out of my daily MacBook Pro.

The touchpad on the Titanium Yoga isn't very wide, but it provided smooth navigation around the desktop. Plus, you get a pointing stick in the middle of the keyboard for those who prefer that method.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga webcam and voice

The X1 Titanium Yoga features a set of four far-field mics, which should help you be clearly heard on conference calls. In addition, the Titanium Yoga features Dolby Voice support, which helps makes your voice sound more natural via spatial audio technology. Dolby Voice can also reduced background noise.

Unfortunately, the X1 Titanium Yoga features just a 720p webcam, when we're really hoping for at least a Full HD (1080p) camera. The new HP Elite Dragonfly Max, for example, has a 5MP camera. A test selfie I took looked fairly grainy and blurry. But, you do get a webcam privacy shutter for covering the camera when not in use.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga battery life

Lenovo rates the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga as lasting up to 10.9 hours on a single charge, based on MobileMark 2018 testing. We can't wait to put its 44.5 WHr battery through the Tom's Guide battery test, which is based on web-surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

There's also a new ThinkPad X1 Carbon, sporting a new 16:10 display size (which Lenovo seems to be fond of). The biggest selling point here is a larger 57Whr battery that's rated to last up to 16 hours. We'll put it through our battery test to see if that claim can survive web browsing at 150 nits of brightness.

Naturally, it's also got 11th Gen Intel processors up to Core i7 with vPro security, one of the many security options that your IT team understands far more than you'll ever need to. Its Power-on Touch Fingerprint reader and human presence detection, though, are neat perks we can all understand.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

Then we've also got the new 6th Gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which sees a redesign for a 16:10 ratio for its 14-inch touchscreen display. That panel is available in FHD+ and UHD+ resolutions, with up to 500 nits of brightness. It's traded away the darker silver for a new lighter Storm Gray hue.

Of course, you've got the 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to Core i7 with vPro, up to 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. The new X1 Yoga packs Dolby Voice (also found in the X1 Carbon G9) for clearer audio on conference calls, where it's supposed to optimize "automatically adjust" audio "for voices that are quieter or further away and noise suppression that reduces unwanted background noises and echo" on all conference call platforms.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga outlook

Thinning down the ThinkPad is a great move, because much like how Apple users are with MacBooks, there are plenty of folks who have the brand loyalty for ThinkPads. We wish we were at CES in person to see how its titanium chassis feels in our hands. Similarly, we'll have to wait to get it in-hand for our review to see how its battery life holds up, which is always a concern with thinner laptops.

Stay tuned, readers, for our full review and continued coverage of CES 2021.