JBuds Mini wireless earbuds are the cutest I've ever seen

One of the cheapest wireless earbuds announced at IFA 2023 was the JLab JBuds Mini true wireless earbuds priced at $39 / £39 (around AU$60 based on exchange rates at the time of writing). They are available in aqua teal, black, mint green, pink, and sage gray color options, and can be purchased directly from the JLab online store.

While many of the best wireless earbuds are making their latest designs smaller than their predecessors, some designs are still too large for some users. Wearers with small ears can often feel overlooked, but JLab has a solution with its JBuds Mini design specifically built for wearers with small ears.

They're fitted with a 6mm dynamic driver in each earbud so sound quality should be respectable, but the enclosures are said to be 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds — one of the best cheap wireless earbuds we've seen.

Is this the world's cutest charging case?

(Image credit: JLab)

The earbuds' charging case is ultra portable too, and can easily be clipped to a key ring. The charging case measures around 2.08 × 1.38 × 0.94 inches and weighs 0.65 ounces, so it won't add any unnecessary bulk or weight. Each earbud is super light too at 0.1 ounces, which is lighter than the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Apple AirPods Pro 2. There are 3 pairs of different-sized gel ear tips to allow users to find the most comfortable and secure fit.

There's no mention of wireless charging certification for the JBuds Mini, but JLab told Tom's Guide the case holds a total of 20 hours charged via a USB-C connector. While the earbuds themselves are said to give 5.5 hours of playtime and earbud top ups take around 1.5 hours to fully recharge. There's no quick-charge facility for super fast top ups.

(Image credit: JLab)

Although there's no noise canceling tech to cut out ambient sounds while listening to music, the built-in microphones are said to aid call quality. Be Aware tech enables users to hear outside sounds more clearly while wearing the Mini earbuds.

Bluetooth 5.3 is on board, but the wireless audio codec is limited to SBC codec support only. There's multipoint technology though to enable users to connect and switch between different devices without having to reconnect, while dual connect technology allows either earbud to be used individually. A new JLab app allows additional customization of the EQ settings and touch controls.

