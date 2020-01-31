Ireland vs Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations 2020 match online

The stakes couldn't be higher with Ireland vs Scotland live streams. Yes, we've entered a tense time with the Six Nations 2020 championships upon us.

Starting this weekend, the Six Nations 2020 will give six teams — Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Wales, France, England — the opportunity to determine which of them can field best Rugby squad across Europe.

It won't be an easy task to take the championship. All of the teams are coming into the tournament with plenty of firepower. And with games stretching well into March, there's no guarantee that early victories will ensure long-term success.

Games are officially kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 1. And arguably the biggest game on Saturday will pit Ireland against Scotland from Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

If you can't be at the game, you're undoubtedly wondering how you can watch it. And luckily for you, we've compiled the following roundup to help you watch the game anywhere in the world:

Ireland vs Scotland start time, channel

Live streams for Ireland vs Scotland start at 11:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1. That's 4:45 p.m. GMT and 8:45 a.m. Pacific.

Unfortunately, actually watching the game in the U.S. will take a little bit of work, since the game isn't actually streaming on a readily available service. Instead, if you plan to watch the Six Nations 2020 from the U.S., you'll need to sign on to NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, which costs $80 per year.

You'll then need to download the NBC Sports Gold app, allowing you to watch it on your mobile device, set-top box, or tablet, among others.

How do I live stream Ireland vs Scotland from anywhere on earth?

If you’re traveling, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Live stream Scotland vs Ireland without a cable or satellite subscription

The process for streaming the Ireland vs Scotland is rather simple.

In the U.S., you can turn to NBC Sports Gold, which costs $80 per year. The subscription gives you access to the Scotland-Ireland game, of course, but you can also watch other Six Nations 2020 matchups, along with soccer, speed skating, and other sports you might not typically find on national television.

Live stream Ireland vs Scotland in the UK, Canada and Australia

Those in the UK will watch on ITV1, and can stream the match on ITV Hub. The ITV app enables streaming on mobile devices and tablets.

If you're in Canada, you'll need to turn to DAZN, another streaming service that offers access to boxing and other fight games, but also rugby matchups. DAZN costs $100 per year.

If you're in Australia, you've got two options. The first, the beIN Sports subscription service is showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Foxtel customers can just add beIN channels to their package for $19.99, and there's also a two-week free trial to start.