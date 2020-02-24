iPhone 12 will gain new multitasking powers with iOS 14

If you've been reading up on all of the iPhone 12 rumors, there’s a lot of new features coming to Apple’s new phone lineup this fall, including 5G and a faster new A14 Bionic chip. But how will the hardware and software work together?

A new leak has revealed the first images and videos for iOS 14, which will be the new operating system Apple will reveal at this year’s WWDC 2020 event in June.

Based on the assets obtained by Ben Geskin and reported on by 91mobiles, iOS 14 will debut a new multitasking interface that works similarly to iPadOS.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Instead of seeing a stack of vertical thumbnails you have to scroll through horizontally, you’ll be able to see four open apps at once. This move makes sense as the screens on iPhones are getting bigger.

Apple will reportedly debut four iPhone 12 models in three different sizes in September: the regular iPhone 12 will be 5.4 inches; two phones will be 6.1 inches (one iPhone 12 and one iPhone 12 Pro) and the biggest will be the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video captured shows iOS 14 multitasking running on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The multitasking view pops up quickly, and it’s simple to swipe up on apps to close them. You can also swipe right to reveal more open apps.

Interestingly, it looks as though you may be able to place a lock on certain apps so that you don’t accidentally close them.

Exclusive: iOS 14 internal engineering build shows redesigned multitasking view for iPhone https://t.co/bydwDbVayhFebruary 23, 2020

According to Ben Geskin, Apple will give iOS 14 users four options for App Switching in settings: Automatic, Deck Switcher, Grid Switcher and Minimum Viable Switcher.

The other big change that we expect for is the ability to choose third-party apps as your default option in iOS 14, though that is not confirmed. The good news is that you won’t need to buy the iPhone 12 to run iOS 14 and enjoy this new perk. Today, iOS 13 runs on every iPhone back to the iPhone 6s series and iPhone SE.

However, we expect the iPhone 12 to provide the smoothest experience in terms of multitasking and overall performance running iOS 14.