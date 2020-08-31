iPhone 12 prices and specs just leaked for all four models — here’s what to expect

The iPhone 12 launch is fast approaching, and now we have comprehensive look at what could be the final specs and prices for all four models.

This info comes from leaker Komiya on twitter, and while there are not any big surprises, a few things stand out. This includes a smaller notch for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 only and a 5G millimeter wave support for every new iPhone instead of just the Pro models.

iPhone 12 specs and prices (leaked)

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price $699, $799 $799, $899 $999, $1,099, $1,299 $1,099, $1,199, $1,399 Display 5.4 inch OLED 6.1 inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED (10-bit color) 6.7-inch OLED (10-bit color) Processor A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Cameras 12MP wide and ultra-wide 12MP wide and ultra-wide 12MP wide, ultra-wide, telephoto + LiDAR 12MP wide, ultra-wide, telephoto + LiDAR Design Aluminum, smaller notch Aluminum, same size notch Stainless steel, same notch Stainless steel, same notch 5G Millimeter wave Millimeter wave Millimeter wave Millimeter wave

Source: Komiya via Twitter

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max

Starting with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, Komiya says it features a Samsung OLED display, an A14 processor, 4GB of RAM and 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras. The iPhone 12’s price is said to be $699 for the 128GB model and 256GB for the $799 model.

In a separate leak, Komiya claims that the 12MP cameras in the new iPhone 12 will have larger sensors. So even though you won't be getting the 108MP camera in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you can expect better overall image quality and better Deep Fusion for enhanced detail.

Don’t worry, better Deep Fusion 😋 https://t.co/978IrCnkMKAugust 30, 2020

The leaker doesn’t say why the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 has a smaller notch and the other models don’t, so we're a bit skeptical of this leak. Regardless, expect an aluminum body.

Moving up to the iPhone 12 Max, it sports a 6.1-inch OLED display (made by LG or Samsung) and all the same specs as the 5.4-inch model. But Komiya says the larger screen will carry a $100 premium, so you would be looking at $799 for the 128GB version and $899 for 256GB.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro should have several upgrades over the iPhone 12 Max, including a Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit color depth, 6GB of ram and a telephoto camera paired with a LiDAR scanner. Based on previous leaks, the LiDAR scanner should help improve camera performance as well as augmented reality experiences.

Similar to previous Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro should have a stainless steel body but alas the same size notch as before if this leak proves true.

Prices for the iPhone 12 would start at $999 for 128GB and go all the way up to $1,299 for 512GB.

Last but not least, the iPhone 12 Pro Max would share all the same specs as the iPhone 12 Pro but boast a larger 6.7-inch display. The leaked prices range from $1,099 for 128GB and $1,199 for 256GB to $1,399 for 512GB.

Outlook

Unfortunately, Komiya doesn’t say anything about whether the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a 120Hz display. Leakers and industry insiders have been going back and forth on whether Apple will be able to pull this off in time.

We also have questions about the prices. They’re pretty much in line with last year’s models but just last week another leak said to expect the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones to cost $50 to $100 more than their predecessors because of the addition of 5G.

Apple isn’t expected to launch the iPhone 12 until October and the iPhone 12 Pro models may not go on sale until November due to a staggered release schedule. As for Apple’s iPhone 12 event, that will likely happen in early October but we’ll have to see.

