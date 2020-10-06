iPhone 12 event could get announced today

The iPhone 12 event could be announced later today, according to a reliable Apple leaker. Several rumors point to the event taking place on October 13, or one week from now.

In the past, Apple has allowed more time between event announcements and the actual event so that those attending the keynote in Cupertino could make travel arrangements. But as we saw with last month's Apple Watch 6 and iPad 4 event, one week of notice seems to be the new norm for virtual product launches.

iPhone 12: Everything you need to know

Have you read our Apple Watch 6 review?

Early Prime Day deals: Best savings right now

Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser yesterday tweeted that the event announcement will happen "Tomorrow," which is now today, October 6.

Prosser is one of a handful of Apple insiders who have October 13 marked down as the iPhone 12's debut. Although new iPhones usually arrive in September, global production delays pushed the launch of Apple's latest handset back a few weeks.

Should invitations and a press release confirming an October 13 event go out today, it would likely happen sometime before noon in California. The Apple Watch 6 event was announced prior to 9 a.m. PT on September 8, for reference.

Based on previous leaks, the iPhone 12 pre-orders could start October 16, and the handsets could have a release date of October 23.

We're hoping the announcement offers some clues as to what other devices will share the stage with the iPhone 12. A new keyfinder system (Apple AirTags), over-ear noise-cancelling headphones (Apple AirPods Studio) and a smaller HomePod speaker (HomePod Mini) could all be lined up for debut.