iPadOS 15 developer beta — how to download right now

The select few can download the iPadOS 15 beta today (June 7), now that WWDC is underway and the developer beta is live. That just how Apple's done things in the past, virtual developer conference or not.

The rest of the public won't be able to try out iPadOS 15 until a public beta arrives in July. But for those ready to get their apps up to snuff for this year's big update, or just those who want to kick the tires of the latest features, we've got all the info you need to install the iPadOS 15 beta.

We couldn't blame you for wanting to try iPadOS 15, as the new multitasking tools looks great, and Quick Notes seems like a no-brainer. That new Safari looks so odd that we want to see how that new bookmarks layout works in practice.

But, of course, iPadOS 15 (like all beta releases) comes with a few asterisks you should know about up front. As always this is the first of two iPadOS 15 betas, and the developer edition is going to be the risker version. Of course, it will root out the hobbyists, as it requires an Apple Developer account that costs $100 (which can be purchased here).

The public beta, on the other hand, is a little more trustworthy as it's gotten a little more time in the oven, and as mentioned above, it's free!

First, make sure your iPad is backed up. You can do this easiest via iCloud Backups.

Open the Settings app. Tap your user profile. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup. Turn on the iCloud backup switch. Check the time of the "last successful backup."

You can also backup locally to a Mac by plugging in your iPad, opening Finder, selecting that iPad in the menu on the left and click Summary.

Then select This Computer under Backups (as opposed to iCloud) and then click Back Up Now.

Also, if you're already on iPadOS 14, don't worry about compatibility. iPadOS 15 supports the exact same iPads as iPadOS 14. If you're not on iPadOS 14, here's the list of supported iPads:

How to download the iPadOS 15 developer beta

Ready to try iPadOS 15 for yourself? Here's how to get set up with the developer beta.

1. On your iPad, navigate to developer.apple.com.

2. Click Account.

3. Sign in with your Apple Developer account.

4. Click Downloads.

5. Click Install Profile next to iPadOS 15 beta.

6. Click Allow.

7. Click Close.

8. Open Settings.

9. Tap Profile (under General)

10. Select iPadOS 15 beta profile

11. Tap install (enter your unlock code next).

12. Tap Install again.

13. Tap Install for a third time.

14. Tap Restart, and your iPad will restart.

15. In Settings, under General, tap Profile.

16. Tap Download & Install.

Now, watch as your iPad downloads and prepares the update. It might take a while, as it has for me. A good way to spend this time is making sure the iPad is plugged in and charging.

17. Tap Install Now.

Now, it's time for your iPad to restart. The iPadOS 15 developer beta will be installed! Good luck, developer, with upgrading your app for iPadOS 15 support.