I just tried TikTok’s Hot Girl Walk — and you should, too

Meet TikTok’s latest exercise obsession — the hot girl walk. A serious upgrade to your normal stroll around the block, the hot girl walk is all about walking with mindfulness and self-confidence, rather than stressing about your to-do list, or dwelling on that embarrassing memory that circles around your brain at least once every 24 hours (just me?).

To find out more, I laced up my favorite running shoes , grabbed my oat milk latte and Toby, my cocker spaniel (he always struts down the street with confidence, so seemed the perfect companion), and set out on a hot girl walk, read on to find out what I learned.

What is a hot girl walk?

In order for a regular walk to count as a hot girl walk, it has to meet the criteria. According to the creator of the fitness trend, Mia (aka @exactlyliketheothergirls (opens in new tab) on TikTok), hot girl walks only allow you to focus on three things:

Hot girl walks are all about celebrating your achievements and feeling proud of yourself — things a lot of us aren’t all that good at. The trend started off as a four-mile walk, but the distance isn’t the requirement here — it’s all about embracing movement, and getting those feel-good vibes.

I tried a hot girl walk — and here’s why you should, too

As a dog owner, a morning walk is a regular part of my routine. I’ll set an alarm for 6 am, grab a coffee, and walk for an hour with Toby in tow. Often I’ll listen to a podcast, think about my day, and stress about things I can’t control (like turning 30 in a few weeks' time). Practicing the hot girl walk didn’t require me to change much about my day — even before I had a dog I’d opt to start my day with a long walk or run, both for the physical and mental health benefits. The hot girl walk just required me to reshape my mindset.

The point of the hot girl walk is to feel confident in yourself, to move, and to celebrate your body.

As my mind began to drift to my to-do list, I kept returning back to ten things I was grateful for. Some of these seemed silly — my coffee, the sunny weather, and the fact I get to test running shoes for work, but others were bigger and more significant. I’m not one for journaling or meditation — no matter how many times I try, it lasts a week before I give up. That said, there are a number of benefits to the practice of gratitude (opens in new tab), including greater satisfaction with life, increased happiness, and a more positive mood.

Spending a mile thinking about five things I’d like to achieve or accomplish in my 30th year was also a hefty substitute for my normal walking daydreams. Again, my mind seemed determined to wander (as did my dog, who has a habit of chasing pigeons), but I kept returning to these dreams for the future as I walked.

Finally, like most Brits, taking time to dwell on how great I was was a completely alien concept, and one I’ll admit I found difficult. Sure, I’ll try and be the person my dog thinks I am but strutting along thinking about how hot I am? Even writing that sentence is mortifying. However, the point of the walk is to feel confident in yourself, to move, and to celebrate your body. As I walked I thought about how my legs have carried me around four marathons, how nice my nails looked after a recent manicure, and how happy I felt with the sun on my face. A therapist once told me “if you wouldn’t say it to a friend, don’t say it to yourself”, and starting the day with some positive affirmations about myself really did leave me feeling great.

There are a number of benefits to walking outside (here’s what 30 minutes of walking per day can do for your body), but the true meaning of the hot girl walk is as much a mental exercise as it is physical. I felt uplifted as I unclipped Toby’s lead an hour later — I loved starting the day with such a positive mindset, and rather than rushing to my desk feeling stressed, I poured myself another coffee and gave myself a mental pat on the back. No matter what your exercise goals are for 2022, the hot girl walk is the trend everyone needs to try. What are you waiting for?