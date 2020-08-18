Hurry! Secret Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure sale at Amazon

Update: That was fast. The Ring Fit Adventure is now out of stock. However, Best Buy has it in stock for its full retail price of $79.99.

The Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is a fun way to workout while playing with your Nintendo Switch. The device has especially been a life saver during the pandemic. However, like the Switch, it's been near impossible to find. But that's not stopping Amazon from secretly slashing its price.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure on sale for $69.88. (You must add it to your cart to see this price). That's the first time we've seen the device on sale. Keep in mind, it won't be in stock till September 30, but Amazon will honor the sale price and ship it for free when it arrives. (This sale will likely sell out fast, so be sure to check out our guide on where to buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure).

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Ring Fit Adventure is now on sale at Amazon. Add it to your cart and the price drops to $69.88! The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. This is the first time we see it on sale. Keep in mind that it won't be in stock till September 30, but you can order it now and Amazon will ship it when it's back in stock.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79 @ Best Buy

If Amazon runs out of stock, Best Buy has the Ring Fit Adventure in stock at its full price of $79. Again, we recommend you purchase it fast as stock tends to run out fast. (Target offers the same price).

The Ring Fit Adventure consists of two accessories — a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. The Ring-Con is a flexible hoop with two pads for pushing and pulling the ring in and out. You slide your Joy-Con into it much like how you would with the Nintendo Labo. The Leg Strap goes around your thigh and also contains a slot where you slide in your Joy-Con. (Joy-Cons not included).

In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we were able to figure out how to use the Ring-Con relatively fast. Ring Fit Adventure, the name of the included game, is an obstacle course-style adventure that'll have you running in place, pulling on the Ring-Con, and performing repetitive sets of squats.

Overall, it's a fun device for all Switch owners. It's likely it won't be on sale again till Amazon Prime Day.