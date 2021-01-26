How to watch Riverdale season 5 online: Episode 2 start time, Netflix release date, cast and more

Riverdale start time, channel Riverdale season 5 episode 2 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

It's on The CW.

It's almost time to watch Riverdale season 5 episode 2 online. The CW drama is back with more mysteries and romantic entanglements — and in just a few weeks, a big time jump that flashes forward five years.

But before that happens, Riverdale season 5 will close out the high school stories of Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and friends.

Riverdale 5 episode 2 is titled "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders." Betty and Jughead's investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn. Meanwhile, Archie faces a difficult decision when the person responsible for his father's death needs his help. Veronica schemes to force dad Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move.

Later in the season, fans can expect to see the foursome graduate. Then, the show will fast-forward seven years. As creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained to Entertainment Tonight, "Since all of our characters would be going to different colleges, my instinct has been to leapfrog over four years, and kind of pick up with everyone there."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Riverdale season 5 episode 2 online. Plus, check out the promo below:

How to watch Riverdale season 5 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Riverdale season 5 episode 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Riverdale season 5 in the US

American fans can watch Riverdale season 5 episode 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Riverdale season 5 episode 2 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can watch Riverdale for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

International viewers in most territories — including Canada, the UK and Australia — can watch Riverdale season 5 on Netflix the day after the U.S. airing. That means the premiere episode will stream starting Jan. 21.

Riverdale season 5 cast

The cast of Riverdale season 5 is headlined by the four leads:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

They are joined by cast members portraying the fab four's friends, family and foes, including:

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, a classmate

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, an openly gay student

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, a football player

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Cheryl's girlfriend

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Kevin's boyfriend

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Betty's mother

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Veronica's mother

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Veronica's father

Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones, Jughead's father

Fans can expect to see some new faces in the Riverdale season 5 cast.

Erinn Westbrook is on board as Tabitha Tate, the granddaughter of Pop Tate. She comes to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock’lit Shoppe.

After the time jump, Chris Mason is playing Veronica's controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street.