High On Life, Justin Roiland’s new game, will launch on Xbox Game Pass

If you like Rick and Morty, you’ll probably want to check out High On Life. That’s because the show’s co-creator, Justin Roiland, is the mastermind behind the new game. If you want to do things the old-fashioned way, you can pick up the game for $60 à la carte — or you can play it at launch as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

In today’s Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) blog post, community lead Megan Spurr outlined the Xbox Game Pass lineup for December. High On Life is arguably one of the highlights, but it’s not the only promising game on the list. The highly anticipated cult title Hello Neighbor 2 will also see a day-one launch (Dec. 6), while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will join the service on the same day.

If you haven’t kept up with High On Life, the official game trailer does a much better job of explaining it than we could. Essentially, an alien race discovers that it can use humanity as a recreational drug, and it’s up to you — an unassuming slacker — to wield a variety of sentient guns as you fight to save the planet.

The game seems to be full of Roiland’s signature off-the-cuff humor, which should come as no surprise to anyone who played his last game. A few years back, Roiland oversaw Trover Saves the Universe, a game that Tom’s Guide described as “a platformer/puzzle/first-person/third-person hybrid… thing.” Like High On Life, Trover Saves the Universe had a wacky, improvisational tone and the kind of bizarre humor that’s made Rick and Morty such a success. We don’t know whether High On Life will be good, but we can say that its creator has a pretty good track record with offbeat games.

If cult games or Star Wars aren’t to your taste, there are a few other promising titles on this month’s Xbox Game Pass list. Today, you can play Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season and Totally Reliable Delivery service. On December 8, Chained Echoes, a JRPG, will join the lineup, and Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm/first-person shooter game, will be available on Xbox One. (Previously, it was on current-gen consoles and PCs.)

Potion Craft, Hot Wheels Unleashed and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan will follow later in the month. That means Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have JRPGs, simulations, first-person shooters, racing games, action/adventure games, platformers and adventure games to choose from. Tom’s Guide will have reviews for some of the newer titles closer to launch.