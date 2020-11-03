Galaxy Note 20 FE just got leaked — thanks to Samsung Brazil

We were expecting a Galaxy Note 20 FE might have been in development, but now a potential leak may have revealed it is indeed Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy S20 FE.
Romanian site Androidu.ro has found a mention of the phone's name within the HTML of Samsung's Brazil site. The writer did say it could be just a mistake on Samsung's part, since the text has apparently disappeared when we went and checked, but hopefully it was an unintended indicator of the phone's impending arrival.
The text also mentioned that this phone has a 6.5-inch display. That's smaller than the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but the same size as the S20 FE. We imagine the phone will have a similar three-camera set-up to the S20 FE too, but will differentiate itself with the Galaxy Note series' more angular design and trademark S Pen stylus.
Samsung mentioned during the S20 FE launch that it had plans for more "Fan Edition" phones in future. We immediately suspected that would mean a Note 20 FE, so this leak hasn't just come out of the blue.
You lose some premium features on the S20 FE compared to the basic S20, like a QHD resolution, a glass back, less RAM and some different cameras. But the overall package is exactly what you want from an entry-level flagship. It's something that Apple's new iPhone 12 line-up can't compete with, and now Samsung's expanding it, which will help press its advantage in this area.
This year we saw the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, in a way the spiritual ancestor of the Note 20 FE, appear in January. Perhaps we should be on the lookout for the Note 20 FE appear at a similar time of the year in 2021 too.