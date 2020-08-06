Fortnite cars update: Everything you need to know about Joy Ride

Fortnite's Joy Ride update is finally here, meaning you can hop into a car and cruise through the map right now. Cars are spread out across the map so you can land near almost any named location and hop into a vehicle for a quick ride.

The update dropped on Wednesday August 5th during regularly scheduled maintenance. It had previously been scheduled much earlier, although Epic Games had to delay the release multiple times. A mid-season challenge was supposed to have players "gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner" but was changed before going live.

There are a variety of cars available — from standard sedans and trucks to special vehicles like the Whiplash and Mudflap .

How do Fortnite cars work?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's new sedan and trucks are a new type of beast when compared to previous ground vehicles like the ATV, hamster balls, and golf carts. They don't allow the crazy, physics-defying stunts that those other vehicles did. Instead they're sturdier, more straightforward vehicles that resemble the trucks and cars in other battle royales like Call of Duty: Warzone.

You can hop into them like any other vehicle by holding the Y button. Most cars have enough room to fit a whole squad. You can switch seats the same way you would with other vehicles. Unlike most other vehicles, cars don't drive well off road. While driving on the pavement I could reach regular speeds of 50 MPH--driving on dirt or grass dropped that speed by at least 10 MPH.

How do I fill my Fortnite car with gas?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Another new feature came with cars: gas. Vehicles need to be gassed up if you want to make any cross-map road trips. Every car has a gas meter that goes by percentage. It'll tell you when a car is low so you can fill it up.

You can fill cars up at gas stations, which were already in the game, spread out across the map. The map will display these icons when you're in a vehicle. All you need to do is drive up next to one, grab the gas pump, hold it next to the car and press the right trigger.

How much damage do Fortnite cars do?

Don't worry, you'll be able to run over other players and eliminate them just like you would with other vehicles. A car can eliminate a player in one shot--the games files have confirmed that a direct impact could do up to 200 damage. Cars will also hurt players when they explode.