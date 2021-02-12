Forget MacBook Air M1: New LG Gram 14 promises 25 hours of battery life

LG wants your next laptop to go a long time between charges. The company is rolling out the 2021 models of its LG Gram ultralight laptops, with some models offering a little more than a day of battery life.

We actually got a glimpse of the latest LG Gram laptops at CES last month. But today (Feb. 11), LG announced pricing and availability for the new models.

LG's battery life figures continue to leave is floored. The LG Gram 14 appears to be the long-lasting leader of the family, with the 14-inch notebook promising up to 25.5 hours of battery life. Even the LG Gram 17 — which has the shortest listed battery life among the new laptops, should last up to 19.5 hours, by LG's reckoning.

If those numbers are accurate, it would make the LG Gram family some of the longest lasting laptops we've seen. Apple's new MacBook Air with M1 impressed us when it lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes on our battery test. Even if the Gram models don't match LG's billing, all could still outperform Apple.

Model Processor Battery life Price range LG Gram 14 Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Up to 25.5 hours $999 to $1,499 LG Gram 16 Core i5, Core i7 Up to 22 hours $1,299 to $1,699 LG Gram 17 Core i7 Up to 19.5 hours $1,799 LG Gram 2-in-1 (14-inch) Core i7 Up to 24.5 hours $1,699 LG Gram 2-in-1 (16-inch) Core i5, Core i7 Up to 21 hours $1,499 to $1,999

The Gram series compares favorably to the MacBook Air in another area — price. The LG Gram 14 starts at $999, which matches the MacBook Air's starting price. That figure gets you an LG Gram with a 14-inch display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Core i5 and Core i7 versions are available starting at $1,199 and $1,399, respectively.

The LG Gram 16 promises up to 22 hours of battery life, and gives you the option of an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 chip. That model starts at $1,299.

The LG Gram 17 headlines LG's new laptops with a 17-inch display, Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's available for $1,799.

(Image credit: LG)

Those laptops are available now, with LG adding 14- and 16-inch 2-in-1 models by mid-march.

The 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with 1TB of storage for $1,699. It's available in black or green and lasts for up to 24.5 hours, LG says. The 16-inch version offers a choice of Core i5 and Core i7 processors for $1,499 and $1,999, respectively. Regardless of the processor, that 2-in-1 lasts up to 21 hours on a charge.