Forget iPhone SE: Motorola's new phone packs massive battery for half the price

The iPhone SE is one of the best cheap phones around, offering a blazing A13 Bionic processor and a great camera for $399. But it also doesn’t last very long on a charge and its screen is just too small for some.

Enter the Moto G9, which will be called the Moto G9 Play in global markets and sell for around $210. The Android handset boasts a huge 5,000 mAh battery, compared to a mere 1,821 pack for the iPhone SE.

As reported by 9to5 Google, the Moto G9 also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, which dwarfs the 4.7-inch LCD on the iPhone SE. Another plus? The Moto G9 comes with a fast 20W charger in the box, while you need to spring for an optional fast charger on the iPhone SE.

On the Tom’s Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over cellular, the iPhone SE lasted just 9 hours and 18 minutes. The handsets on our best phone battery life list all last over 11 hours.

For example, the Moto G Power, which also features a 5,000 mAh battery, lasted an epic 16 hours and 10 minutes on our test. So we would expect the Moto G9 to at least clear 11 hours.

The Moto G9 is not a speedster by any stretch, as it’s powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor and 4GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of storage, which you can expand via a microSD card.

Motorola has the iPhone SE outgunned in terms of cameras, but the sheer number of them doesn’t mean the image quality is better. The Moto G9 has a 48MP main camera paired with a 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Up front is a 8MP selfie camera.

The iPhone SE has a couple other advantages, too, including water resistance and wireless charging support. But we would expect those types of trade-offs in this price range.

It’s not yet clear whether Motorola will launch the Moto G9 in the U.S., but it looks like it could be one of the best cheap phones yet.

