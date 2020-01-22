Finally! Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 hits Disney Plus on February 21

It's now official: we're less than a month away from the end of the beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In a trailer posted to YouTube, Disney Plus revealed that the 7th season of Clone Wars "starts streaming" on February 21.

That suggests that Disney Plus may release The Clone Wars season 7 one episode per week — just like it did with The Mandalorian. Watch for yourself:

The trailer features a lot of standard Star Wars tropes, including Jedi under attack by the Sith. Darth Maul gives a lot of smoldering looks in the trailer, and a big confrontation with Ahsoka Tano at the end of the clip has us ready to hit play already.

The trailer also seeks to loop in Star Wars fans who haven't watched yet, giving big moments to characters we know from the Skywalker Saga.

In particular, we see flashes of furious anger from Anakin, as he enters a room with his lightsaber ready to slash some baddies. It's not all doom and gloom, as Anakin has a heartfelt moment with Padme, who is seen in a hologram form.

We also see Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi up against a legion of soldiers, which they'll likely dust in marvelous style.