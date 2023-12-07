Deathloop is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim it

Prime Gaming is an often-overlooked Amazon Prime membership benefit. The service gives subscribers access to a rotating selection of free gaming goodies each month and the latest wave of freebies includes Deathloop, a critically acclaimed shooter that we named the best game of the year for 2021.

From today (Thursday, December 7) Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of Deathloop on PC via Prime Gaming. This seriously awesome freebie will be available until the end of the month. The offer hasn’t gone live quite yet but should very soon. We’ll update this article as soon as Deathloop is available to claim.

There’s also still time to grab some of the free games added to the service in November. Last month’s picks include Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which is often cited as the best Star Wars game ever. This classic sci-fi RPG is available for free until Wednesday, December 20, so don’t forget to grab it when you’re claiming your copy of Deathloop.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you have access to Prime Gaming as part of your subscription. You can claim the free games mentioned above from the “Weekly game” tab in the Prime Gaming hub. And remember once claimed these games are yours to keep, so grab them now even if you haven’t got the time to play over the holiday season. You can always circle back in the new year.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Why you should play Deathloop on Prime Gaming

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

Released in 2021, originally as a PS5/PC exclusive before making its way over to Xbox consoles a year later, Deathloop comes from Arkane, a European studio that also created the beloved Dishonored franchise and developed the well-received 2017 reboot of Prey.

In Deathloop, you play Colt, a wise-cracking assassin stuck in a time loop on the mysterious Blackreef Island. To break the loop, Colt must track down and eliminate eight high-profile targets known as Visionaries across a single murder-filled day. But this already fairly difficult task is complicated further by the fact you’re being hunted by a rival assassin named Julianna, who is intent on protecting the loop at all costs. To succeed you’ll need to carefully plan the perfect sequences of murders to finish off the Visionaries in one go.

This is a first-person shooter that oozes style with a distinct 60's Cold War-era aesthetic. Everything from the soundtrack to the menus are thoughtfully crafted to match the overall vibe. There's no denying that Deathloop is one of the best-looking and best-sounding games of the last few years. Plus, its sharp writing is genuinely funny, and the sarcastic banter between Colt and Julianna is so good that you’ll find yourself stopping to listen to it all.

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

Fortunately, it’s also an absolute joy to play. While you can take a less-considered "shoot first, ask questions later" approach, strategic players will be more successful in their effort to unravel the core “murder puzzle” and break the cycle. The stakes are kept high with the inclusion of some roguelike elements, but you’re able to carry certain weapons and perks across each loop which prevents frustration from creeping in even after dozens of runs.

Alongside the expected arsenal of powerful firearms including sniper rifles and shotguns, you also get access to a selection of magical powers known as Slabs. These range from the ability to teleport short distances — which is especially useful if you're attempting a stealth run — to one that lets you link enemies together allowing you to eliminate multiple targets in one single action.

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

There’s also a sprinkling of online action, as players can take control of Julianna and hunt down unsuspecting Colt as they go about their business trying to plan the perfect string of murders. However, if you’d rather this multiplayer aspect didn’t interfere with your meticulously considered plotting, then you can disable it and instead have Julianna solely controlled by the computer.

We named Deathloop our GOTY in 2021, because of its undeniably exciting mix of stylish visual design, a highly engaging core premise and slick shooting gameplay. It’s a game that we’ve recommended on sale numerous times over the last couple of years, and now that you can play without spending a single penny via Prime Gaming there's no excuse not to travel over to Blackreef and start causing a little bit of chaos.