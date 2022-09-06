Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion confirmed for 2023 — with more Keanu Reeves

While it took developer CD Projekt Red a while to clean up Cyberpunk 2077, the results pretty much speak for themselves. The game, which launched in a nearly unplayable state, now runs pretty well on PC, PS5 (opens in new tab), Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), Xbox Series S (opens in new tab) and Google Stadia (opens in new tab).

Tom’s Guide initially gave an unfavorable Cyberpunk 2077 review, but we revised our opinion after a series of updates.

Now it's time for the game’s first major expansion, which got an official title and release window today (Sept. 6). Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will come out in 2023 for PC, current-gen consoles and Stadia — but not for PS4 or Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red announced the expansion as part of its periodic Night City Wire broadcast on YouTube. The company has released an official teaser trailer for the project, in which protagonist V appears to swear an oath of office for the New American presidency:

Another exciting aspect of the teaser is Johnny Silverhand, the memorable sidekick played by Keanu Reeves in the base game, will be back for more (cyber)punk rock mayhem. However, specific story details beyond that are scarce. The trailer shows V exploring, shooting and interacting with other characters — all familiar activities to players who have already finished Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s no official release date for the game yet, although the trailer advertised that it will debut sometime in 2023. The base game suffered from a series of infamous delays, and it’s possible that Phantom Liberty could slip into the future as well. However, with the base game already complete and in a mostly patched state, it will probably be easier to bring out an expansion than to develop a whole PC RPG from scratch.

If you’re looking for an excuse to revisit Cyberpunk 2077, you don’t actually have to wait until Phantom Liberty comes out, though. Today, CD Projekt Red released Patch 1.6 for the game, which it calls “Edgerunners.” This update ties in with the Netflix anime of the same name, which will debut on Sept. 13. In the patch, you can get a new jacket and shotgun, as well as maintain your save files between platforms and customize your clothing’s appearance.

It’s not going to be a game-changer for players who have already completed the campaign, but it could be worth revisiting, if only to get an early glimpse of Edgerunners.

Otherwise, CD Projekt Red will have more information on Phantom Liberty as the release date — whenever that ultimately is — draws closer.