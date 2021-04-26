Cobra Kai season 4 release date, trailer, cast, theories, episode 1 title and latest news

Yes, sensei! Cobra Kai season 4 is coming back by the end of the year. The Netflix show is still filming its fourth season, but the streamer announced that it will be ready to premiere in late 2021. The Karate Kid sequel series has already revealed episode 1's title and added several new cast members. Plus, co-creator Jon Hurwitz recently weight in on whether Cobra Kai season 4 will incorporate the coronavirus pandemic into the show.

Cobra Kai is one of Netflix's most popular shows. It follows former Karate Kid rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) almost 30 years after the events of the first film. Now, they're all grown up with kids of their own, but their rivalry reignites when Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and begins teaching new karate students of the next generation.

The Cobra Kai season 3 finale ended with Daniel and Johnny putting aside their longtime feud and teaming up to take on Johnny's ex-mentor, the sadistic John Kreese (Martin Kove). They merged their dueling dojos, Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang, to take on Cobra Kai at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

If Daniel and Johnny's students win, Kreese will leave for good. But Kreese always has a few dirty tricks up his sleeves; this time, he may be calling in an old, even nastier pal who is familiar to anyone who's seen Karate Kid Part III.

Here's everything we know so far about Cobra Kai season 4.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz replied to a fan's question on Twitter about how the show will address the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors that Cobra Kai season 4 will premiere in Q4 2021.

The Cobra Kai cast and one of the creators addressed whether the character Aisha will be back for season 4.

Netflix has not set a release date for Cobra Kai season 4 yet, but Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors that it will premiere in Q4 2021.

In October, showrunner Jon Hurwitz revealed on Twitter that the writers had completed all the scripts for season 4.

Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZOctober 23, 2020 See more

A report in ProductionWeekly noted that filming was scheduled to take place in Atlanta from January 20 to April 15. It appears that start date was delayed a bit, though.

However, Cobra Kai isn't the kind of show that needs a ton of special effects in post-production, so season 4 can turn around quickly and be ready to premiere in October, November or December 2021.

Cobra Kai season 4 cast

The cast of Cobra Kai season 4 will continue to be headlined by William Zabka as Johnny and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. Also returning is Martin Kove as John Kreese and the students of the rival dojos:

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Johnny's son)

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Gianni Decenzo as Demetri

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso (Daniel's wife) and Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz (Miguel's mother) will both be back as well.

Based on events from the finale, we may see Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, the main villain from the Karate Kid Part III movie. He may be joined by Sean Kanan as karate bad boy Mike Barnes. More on that below.

Season 3 cast members that are not expected to return include Yuji Okumoto as Chozen and Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko, whom Daniel reunited with on his Okinawa trip. It's also unlikely that Elisabeth Shue reprises her role as Ali, the former love interest of Johnny and Daniel who popped up to visit for the holidays.

Netflix announced two new cast members for Season 4 on Twitter. Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life, Shameless) will be playing Kenny, a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself. And Oona O'Brien (Annie, School of Rock) is Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.

Recently, Cobra Kai cast members have weighed in on the possibility of Aisha's character (who wasn't in season 3) returning for season 4. Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg didn't confirm a return, but his words give hope: "What we will say is, as you’ve seen in season three, characters who maybe you thought were no longer a part of the story, do come back and play a role. Just using [Kyler] as an example. And so, people who want to see Aisha again, I think that’s how we would respond to that, without giving anything away."

Cobra Kai season 4 set photos: Episode 1 title, ice rink and more

On Feb. 26, Cobra Kai's official Twitter account released the first set photo from season 4, which didn't reveal much. But hey, we'll take what we can get. The image teases the first episode, which is titled "Let's Begin."

There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EfP4UkpaFebruary 26, 2021 See more

Some leaked set photos also emerged on Reddit, that seem to show Daniel and Johnny at an ice rink. Is Cobra Kai getting all Mighty Ducks on us?

Cobra Kai season 4 theories and spoilers

Season 3 ended with another all-out brawl, this time pitting Cobra Kai students against their former friends (now part of Eagle Fang dojo) and members of Miyagi-do. And it took place in the LaRusso home!

Johnny, then Daniel confronted John Kreese at Cobra Kai dojo, threatening to do whatever it took to stop him. Kreese offered them a deal: He would leave town if they won the reinstated All Valley Tournament. The next day, Johnny and Daniel teamed up to start training the students of their merged dojos.

Cobra Kai season 4 should focus heavily on the upcoming competition at the All Valley Tournament.

As for other storylines in Cobra Kai season 4, we expect more love triangle drama from Samantha, Miguel and Robby. Plus, there might be some more movement in Johnny's romance with Miguel's mom, Carmen.

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz recently took to Twitter to tease some emotional scenes in the next batch of episodes. Fans should get ready to laugh AND cry.

We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh. Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances. #CobraKaiMarch 26, 2021 See more

Hurwitz also clarified whether the show will address coronavirus, which was a question from a fan on Twitter. Since the show takes place in 2018 and 2019, it will not incorporate the pandemic.

Our timeline still has us in a pre-Covid world. #CobraKai https://t.co/WkD8Kstd5vApril 24, 2021 See more

Cobra Kai season 4 Terry Silver rumors

At the end of the season 3 finale, Kreese placed a phone call to someone — likely his old Vietnam buddy Terry Silver (season 3 featured flashbacks to their time as POWs). Terry is a wealthy business who funded Cobra Kai. He was the main villain in Karate Kid Part III, in which he bankrolls "karate bad boy" Mike Barnes at the All Valley Tournament to get revenge on Daniel and Mr. Miyagi.

We have not seen confirmation that Silver will be back, and show-runners Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz previously denied rumors that Thomas Ian Griffith had previously declined to be in the series.

This has led to a lot of speculation that Terry will be back to team up with Kreese again, putting Johnny and Daniel's precarious alliance to the test. And Mike may return for a cameo as well.

Terry's return would make a ton of sense. Cobra Kai has been incorporating aspects of the movies more and more. Season 3 featured appearances by Karate Kid Part II characters Kumiko and Chozen, as well as a major cameo by Ali (Daniel and Johnny's love interest in the first film). Maybe season 5 will bring back Hilary Swank from The Next Karate Kid?