ChatGPT-powered Bing could launch today — here’s what we know

ChatGPT may have just made things even worse for Google.

In leaked screenshots reported by The Verge (opens in new tab), Twitter user Owen Yin tweeted (opens in new tab) out screenshots of an overhauled version of Microsoft’s search engine Bing that they were able to use. This new version of Bing replaces a traditional search bar with a composer text box that appears to be the composer text box from ChatGPT.

While this version of Bing seems to have disappeared — for now — we may not have to wait much longer for the official version. Microsoft is scheduled to hold an in-person event today (Feb. 7) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT where the tech giant is expected to focus on ChatGPT integration and its future plans with OpenAI. Tom’s Guide will be attending.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman even tweeted out a photo (opens in new tab) with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, all but confirming the likelihood that today’s event will focus on the Microsoft/OpenAI partnership.

Bing powered by ChatGPT: How it could work

Based on Owen Yin’s tweets and subsequent Medium post (opens in new tab), we have a decent idea of how “the new Bing” will work, provided that this is the same version that Microsoft ultimately announces.

In this new version of Bing, the old-fashioned search bar isn’t disappearing completely, but there will now be an option next to “All” called “Chat.” If you select this option, a composer box will appear allowing you to ask Bing a question, just like how you would when using ChatGPT.

However, the new Bing takes things a step further than ChatGPT in Yin’s testing. First, ChatGPT only has data as recent as 2021, whereas this updated Bing search engine will have current information available.

Second, Bing can provide sources for the information it pulls. In its response to your query, it will highlight certain phrases and cite where the highlighted information was pulled from. This is a huge boost to those worried about plagiarizing unintentionally when using chatbot AI, something that is a serious concern with ChatGPT.

(Image credit: Owen Yin/Medium)

Finally, apparently, the ChatGPT-powered version of Bing can apparently make plans for you. Yin says that it can take inputs such as “personal requirements, like your meal preferences, budget constraints, location, or time requirements” and spit out results like meal plans or travel itineraries.