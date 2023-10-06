Binge finally adding 4K streaming along with live news channels — but there's a catch

Streamotion's Binge service made a huge splash on the local streaming scene when it first launched back in May of 2020, offering Aussies a more convenient and affordable way to access content from the likes of HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, FX, BBC and more.

That said, one of the platform's main sticking points on the road to the top of Australia's best streaming services has been its lack of 4K streaming — a feature that's been offered by the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Stan and Amazon Prime Video for years.

Thankfully, it seems Streamotion has heard our 4K'n prayers, with the company announcing that 4K streaming is coming to Binge at the end of the month.

"Standard and Premium tiers will be able to stream the best of BINGE in 4K from late October," said the company's official press release, which noted "big production shows like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us" as being among the shows to be offered at 4K resolution.

While it's too early to tell how much 4K content will be available to stream, our guess would be that any 4K content that's currently available on its US equivalent service Max (formerly HBO Max) will also end up on Binge.

There is, of course, a catch — the service has also announced that a price increase will take effect from October 24, with the Standard tier going up from AU$16p/m to AU$18p/m, and the Premium tier going from AU$18p/m to AU$22p/m. Thankfully, Binge's Basic tier will continue to cost AU$10p/m for one HD stream.

In addition to the 4K upgrade, Streamotion also announced that all Binge customers now have access to live news channels, including CNN International, MSNBC and Bloomberg TV at no extra cost.

Not yet a Binge subscriber? Sign up now for a free 7-day trial via one of the options below.