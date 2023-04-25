Beats Studio Buds+ launch now looks imminent with these upgrades

Following Apple's FCC filing spotted by MacRumors, it's looking increasingly likely that a new addition to the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds lineup are on their way.

Last month, I reported that Apple looked poised to release the Beats Studio Buds Plus model of the popular earbuds that have consistently ranked as one of the best cheap noise canceling headphones around.

According to details obtained by MacRumors, along with the FCC database filing the report mentions that the new Beats Studio Buds Plus will continue to use a Beats chip, but that the new model will benefit from better active noise cancellation performance and transparency mode.

Additionally, I'm hopeful that the new custom chip will support features like audio sharing, automatic device switching, and have “Hey Siri” support, just like AirPods and other Beats wireless earbuds.

Although there's still no official word from Apple on when a new Beats Studio Buds model could launch, it's possible that any launch could take place in mid-June, which would coincide with the timing for the original Beats Studio Buds announced in 2021.

While the images I've so far show the new design looking almost identical to the original Beats Studio Buds (and I expect them to be available in white, red, and black color options just like the original), the Plus version could also be available in a new black option that will have gold accents to the Beats' branding (pictured above). I'm also hopeful that any new version will have press and hold media controls for play/pause, along with the ability to switch between noise-canceling and transparency modes.

There's no information on whether the original Studio Buds, priced at $149, will be replaced by the Plus model, or whether they will continue alongside the Plus for a premium price. But with the arrival of Sony's WF-C700N active noise canceling earbuds for $119 earlier this month, the market is heating up for value ANC earbud designs, and Apple will possibly be rethinking its pricing strategy for any new model to ensure it's competitive with the big brand rival.