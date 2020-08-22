Batman: Gotham Knights trailer, release date, gameplay and more

After months of rumors and anticipation, Gotham Knights is official. Brought to you by WB Montreal, this superhero action game puts a unique twist on the beloved Batman: Arkham franchise by putting the spotlight on Batman sidekicks like Batgirl and Robin in a dynamic open-world complete with co-op gameplay.

Featuring an original story that forces our heroes to survive in a world without Batman (and some very exciting villains), Gotham Knights could be the next great DC action title. Here's everything we know so far, including the game's trailer, release date and gameplay details.

Batman Gotham Knights trailer

Premiered at DC FanDome, the debut Gotham Knights trailer introduces our heroes while setting up the game's story. In this original narrative, Batman has apparently been killed, forcing his closest partners — Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin and Red Hood — to team up to save Gotham.

As many suspected, the main villains appear to be the Court of Owls: a dangerous crime family from recent Batman comics with deep ties to the Wayne family. Perennial Batman baddie Mr. Freeze also makes an appearance.

(Image credit: WB Games)

Gotham Knights is currently slated for a 2021 release, though we don't have a specific date just yet. The game is set to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Batman Gotham Knights gameplay

Based on a lengthy gameplay trailer released by WB Montreal, Gotham Knights looks like it will deliver the tight melee combat and open world exploration of the Arkham games with a new co-op twist with some RPG elements. The four playable characters: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin can all be leveled up with new gear and abilities as you progress, and up to two players can team up online in co-op.

Similar to their appearances in previous Batman games, each character will have their own unique strengths and abilities. Batgirl excels at close range combat and martial arts, while Nightwing uses is iconic Escrima Sticks for both long distance and close range staff attacks. Robin battles with a staff and has stealth abilities, while the volatile Red Hood is an expert in firearms. It also looks like you'll be able to sync up with your partner and combine your abilities for some exciting-looking team attacks.

Each hero has their own unique traversal abilities, and will even be able to drive vehicles such as the iconic Batcycle for navigating Gotham's five fully explorable boroughs.

The gameplay trailer reveals some light RPG mechanics, as characters can be seen racking up experience points as they take out enemies. Similar to titles like Destiny and the Division, enemies will have their own levels as well, allowing you to identify which bad guys are worth fighting and which ones you should come back to when you're stronger. According to WB Games Montreal, boss encounters will grow more varied and challenging as you reach higher levels.