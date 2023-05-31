Audio-Technica's Sound Burger turntable is the most unique vinyl player you'll ever see

Audio-Technica's Sound Burger portable turntable has been re-released for modern music lovers with Bluetooth connectivity, and comes in three new color options. This re-release follows the limited edition red color version that was announced in November 2022 as part of the audio company's 60th anniversary celebrations.

According to the Japanese audio tech company, the retro red version sold out worldwide within just a few days. This was quicker than anyone anticipated and came as a surprise to the Japanese audio specialist some four decades after the turntable's original debut. And so it brought it back.

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger goes on sale today (May 31, 2023). It's available to buy directly from Audio-Technica's website priced at $199 / £199. White, and black options are available immediately, while the yellow version will go on sale later this summer.

Run it back

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Designed as a small space solution, the Sound Burger aims to help make vinyl playback more practical for anyone looking to travel with their record collection. It's retro styling merges pop art with Audio-Technica's trusted turntable heritage — and updates it for today's music lovers.

As Bluetooth record players go, Audio-Technica's Sound Burger is among one of the most eye-eye-catching designs I've seen. Although I didn't bite when the original was around, I confess that I'm hungry to hear one now.

Audio-Technica's Sound Burger is among one of the most eye-eye-catching turntable designs I've seen.

Bluetooth wireless audio brings cable-free connectivity for listening via the best Bluetooth headphones or best Bluetooth speakers, while the built-in battery claims to provide up to 12 hours of playback topped up via a USB-C charging port.

To ensure that it's as portable as ever, the Sound Burger uses a dynamic balance system that applies pressure to the stylus to ensure it stays in the groove and the music stays on track. The DC motor is said to keep everything running smoothly, and the belt-drive system can play 33 and 45 RPM record speeds.

The Sound Burger comes supplied with a 45 RPM record adapter, a 3.5mm-to-stereo-RCA cable, and a USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable. The pre-fitted stylus can be replaced with the ATN3600L for around $24.