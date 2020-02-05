Apex Legends season 4 battle pass, map, Revenant and everything you need to know

Can you believe it? Yes, a whole year has passed since Apex Legends stealth launched and changed just what a battle royale could be, with its three versus three combat, robust set of personalities, lavish lore, intrinsic Ping system, extensive arsenal, and of course, satisfying sliding.

To celebrate the anniversary, developers Respawn has rolled out a new season of content, featuring a new Legend, weapon and battle pass among changes to the World’s Edge map and other collectibles. So, whether you are already an established player or considering dropping in for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation.

New legend: Revenant

(Image credit: EA)

Tactical: Silence

Passive: Stalker

Ultimate: Death Totem

After initially teasing the cyborg MMA fighter Forge, revered mercenary Revenant duped everyone with an unforgettable bloody entrance that impaled the former Legend and claimed his place as Season 4’s newest addition. Condemned to a lifetime of torment, Revenant utilises unnatural abilities to terrify enemies and defy death.

Revenant’s Tactical move Silence sees the robot hurl a device at adversary’s sending off a shockwave that disables abilities for 10 seconds. On top of this, his Passive move Stalker allows for increased movement when crouched alongside enhanced speed when climbing.

Last but certainly not least, is Revenant’s Ultimate ability - something that can be very advantageous. Here, the once former man summons a Death Totem, that protects the user and teammates from an early game over. Instead of being killed or downed, players will be returned to the totem allowing them to continue the fight.

Revenant can be obtained by exchanging either 750 Apex coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens.

World’s Edge: The Planet Harvester

(Image credit: EA)

Apex’s second map has been split wide open via the introduction of Hammond Robotics’ Planet Harvester, now found in the centre where the Fuel Depot once was. Implemented by the manufacturing company that made its debut in the Titanfall series, the large contraption is being used to gather precious metals from the planet’s core for reasons not yet disclosed.

Consequently, Capitol City has been fractured into two territories - Fragment East and Fragment West – while a river of lava runs down the middle. As one of the most popular sites in World’s Edge, this new change looks to give players more breathing room when positioned in either zone, with the large fissure only able to be crossed by the destroyed skyscraper bridge or zipline.

Falling into the lava itself does not immediately kill users, though it does inflict 25 damage before hurling you back into the air – giving enemies a beneficial opportunity to strike.

Otherwise, the snowy fields between the Epicenter and Skyhook is now known as the Survey Camp and features multiple cranes, a new layout of buildings as well as newly established weapon racks.

New weapon: Sentinel

(Image credit: EA)

Every season a new weapon makes its debut changing up player’s actions, and this one is no different via the new Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle. Found scattered across the map, this is the sixth sniper rifle available in Apex, alongside the Longbow, Kraber, Charge Rifle, Triple Take and G7 Scout.

Apex Legends season 4 battle pass

The Apex Season 4 Battle Pass features over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, loading screens and background music. Once purchased, players will immediately unlock the Zero Point R-99 legendary weapon skin as well as three rare skins: Health Drain Lifeline, Blue Steel Crypto and Team Lift Pathfinder.

Furthermore, players that progress through the battle pass have the opportunity to unlock several legendary skins, such as Perfect Soldier Wraith, Cyberpunked Wattson and the Reactive Heavy Metal Flatline.

(Image credit: EA)

The Season 4 Battle Pass can be accessed for 950 Apex coins or can be upgraded to skip ahead the first 25 levels for 2,800 Apex coins. For context: 1000 coins are priced at £7.99/ $9.99/ AU$11.95.

Ranked Mode changes

Going forward, Ranked Mode will be split into two six weeks of play per season before soft resetting (moving players 1.5 tiers down) as opposed to the full three to four-month seasons set prior. The first half will take place on World’s Edge before the second being moved back to King’s Canyon.

A new Master tier has been added in-between Diamond and Apex Predator, with the latter only being accessible for the top 500 players by platform.

The final change sees Dive trails only earnable depending on where you rank in the previous season. Users now have to retain their level to keep hold of that particular Dive trail, though any obtained in Season 1 or Season 2 will be kept forever.

Anniversary gifts

(Image credit: EA)

As already stated, Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation kicks off on the battle royale’s one-year anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, Respawn is giving away a number of gifts for logging into the game between February 4th to February 11th, 2020. These perks include:

Year One Origami Flyer charm

Year One Loyalty badge

10,000 XP for your first match of the day (available every day)

Players will receive one of three different Loyalty badges depending on when you first played the game.