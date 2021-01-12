AMD reveals Ryzen 5000 processors for thin and light laptops at CES 2021 — Intel should be scared

AMD has used its CES 2021 showcase to reveal its new line up of laptop processors, which offer a suite of cores running at high clock speeds for powerful workhorse and gaming laptops.

Based on AMD’s latest 7-nanometer node Zen 3 architecture found in its best desktop CPUs, the new Ryzen 5000U processors come with up to eight cores and 16 threads, all within an efficient power package. For gaming laptops, the new Ryzen HX brand also brings in eight-core CPUs with 16 threads, only with a higher 45W thermal design power clock speeds that get close to 5GHz.

For thin and light laptops, the likes of the Ryzen 7 5800U offers an octa-core processor that can run up to a speedy 4.4GHz to deliver the “fastest x86 processor in the world for thin and light laptops,” according to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

When it comes to work like digital content creation, video encoding, and computer-aided design and visualization work, the Ryzen 7 5800U will deliver a boost in performance over Intel’s Core i7-1185G7 that ranges from 18% up to 39%.

Yet, despite this extra power, the new Ryzen 7 laptop chip delivers a strong laptop battery life. AMD claimed it’ll offer up to 21 hours of video playback; we’d need to see that for ourselves.

We expect to see this Ryzen 7 5800U CPU in a lot of new Windows 10 laptops from the likes of Acer, Asus, MSI and Lenovo this year.

AMD Ryzen HX processors for gaming

Of course, AMD is big into providing processors for gaming, Currently, its Ryzen 5000 series CPUs offer some class-leading performance for gaming desktops, but laptop CPUs have been a little left out.

But Dr. Su has taken the covers off the Ryzen HX lineup, consisting of a pair of eight-core, 16-thread processors in the form of the Ryzen 9 5900HX and the Ryzen 9 5980HX.

Both chips work within a 48W thermal design power, which should ensure neither utterly drain a gaming laptop’s battery in mere moments. Yet, despite this, the 5900HX can hit a boat clock of 4.6GHz and the 5950HX can hit a very rapid 4.8GHz.

These processors can apparently help get demanding PC games like Horizon Zero Dawn ,which came over from the PS4 to PC last year, to run in excess of 100 frames per second at 1080p resolution. According to AMD, the Ryzen 9 5900HX can outperform the powerful Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU by up to 35% in overall CPU performance. Dr. Su also promised a smooth 4K experience on these chips as well.

Dr. Su also teased Radeon RDNA 2 graphics processors for mobile. It showed the game, DIRT 2, running at 60fps at 1440p. These are impressive numbers, although AMD did not go into more detail.

We can expect to see these new Ryzen HX processors in a whole suite of gaming laptops form Acer, Asus, Lenovo and more.

And with the performance AMD is touting, Intel will need to bring its A-game to the gaming laptop CPU world.