Amazon suspends grocery signups for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods

The coronavirus pandemic is creating a surge in demand for Amazon grocery shopping. As a result, Amazon is requiring that new Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market customers sign up for an invitation before they can shop the services.

"We're increasing capacity each week and will invite new customers to shop every week," wrote Amazon in a blog post. This will only affect new customers who've never completed an order via the above services. The news comes just weeks after rumors circulated that Amazon Prime Day may be pushed to August.

In that same blog post, Amazon also said it's adjusting store hours for select Whole Foods Markets so that the stores can focus exclusively on fulfilling Amazon grocery orders made via Amazon Fresh.

Here in New York City, we received an e-mail from our local Whole Foods Market at Bryant Park with the following info:

"Starting April 15, the Whole Foods Market store at Bryant Park will be temporarily closed to focus on Prime grocery deliveries and help us fulfill more orders. We apologize for any inconvenience as we do our best to serve you responsibly during this critical time."

As more consumers turn to online grocery shopping, Amazon is undergoing an unprecedented demand for its grocery services. Last month it temporarily suspended Prime Pantry for about a week, before Prime Pantry came back online. However, many shoppers are still experiencing delays with the service.

On March 16, Amazon said it would hire an additional 100,000 people to help meet demand. In addition, it said it would invest more than $350 million to support employees and partners during the COVID-19 crisis.