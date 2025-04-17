Walmart is down — live updates on the major shopping outage

Refresh

Reports under 3,000 (Image credit: Down Detector) After looking at Down Detector again, I'm finally seeing the reports drop to under 3,000 for the first time in a while. With that said, 2,500 reports hardly mean we're out of the woods yet, so we'll need to keep a close eye on this outage for new information as it happens.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) I've sent an email to Walmart's media relations team asking for any information regarding the status of the company's website. Hopefully, someone will respond in short order so we can gain some clarity on the situation (ideally, we'll receive an estimated end time or some indication of when the company will have things fixed).

Walmart help isn't overly helpful Let's look into this. DM us with more details, so we can figure this out! https://t.co/TdN38DcbRuApril 17, 2025 The Walmart Help X account isn't being overly helpful. Like the main account, it's simply telling users to DM them with their problems so they can offer a solution. I've tried to DM them myself and will add a new post to the live blog if they respond with any information.

On the rise again (Image credit: Down Detector) Just when it seemed the Down Detector reports were starting to decline, a new batch of users flooded the website to report outages. Now, it has jumped to around 3,600 reports, which is higher than when this outage first started.

Uh-oh! (Image credit: Walmart) I was playing with the Walmart website to see if I could find anything to break, and I managed to get an error while clicking the Toys section under New. The error read "Uh-oh. This page could not be found." If you're experiencing a similar error, know you're not alone, as I got it, too.

Users reaching out on X @Walmart your app is really screwed up! I can’t load anything and your home page is advertising back to school sales and promotions for October last year!!! What the heck is going onApril 17, 2025 Some users have started posting on X to Walmart stating that the app is having issues and they can't get anything to load. For its part, Walmart didn't have any information in its responses, instead asking the users to send them a direct message.

Getting better? (Image credit: Down Detector) There's a slight drop in the Down Detector reports, with it currently sitting at just over 3,000. That could be a good sign that Walmart is getting things back to normal, but we'll have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Down Detector) Users are taking to the Down Detector comments section to sound off on what's happening with Walmart. It's nothing too surprising, but it does appear to be primarily focused around not being able to add items to their cart. So even if you can access the Walmart website right now, you might find that you can't actually buy anything.

Southern focused outage (Image credit: Down Detector) While we usually see a lot outage reports centered around Boston and New York City, this one is focused in Tampa, Los Angelas Phoenix and other southern cities in the U.S. (with a small blip in Chicago). For my end, Walmart is working fine. I can add items to my cart and browse the site in the same way as normal (I'm based on Connecticut).