Amazon Fire TVs just got a surprise downgrade

Amazon’s Fire TV devices are pretty wide-ranging. From the Fire TV Stick , Fire TV Cube and even the Fire TV Omni QLED TV there are a lot of ways to experience Amazon’s popular smart TV operating system.

Unfortunately, it looks like Fire TV is set to get a disappointing downgrade. According to AFTVNews (opens in new tab), the latest Fire OS update — update 7.2.7.3 — is reportedly breaking the ability for Fire TV users to set their own custom launchers. This is based on reports from Reddit (opens in new tab) and XDA (opens in new tab) forums where users with the latest update have suddenly found their custom Fire OS launchers no longer work.

Amazon's own customer service page (opens in new tab) for Fire TV Device and Accessory Software Updates does not mention this update.

Since late 2020, users have been able to use a Launcher Manager to set up customized launchers for Fire OS. This is because Fire OS is built on the Android operating system and shares a lot of Android’s customization features.

Custom launchers have not been a highly touted feature of the Fire TV devices given that Amazon never advertised that you can set up alternative home screens for its smart TV interface. But for those who knew what they were doing, it gave Fire OS an extra level of customization that other smart TVs cannot match. Now it seems that those users will be stuck with Fire TV’s default launcher, which will surely be a disappointment.

While this seems like a surprise at first, unfortunately, it is par for the course for Amazon. Whether it is Fire OS or the popular Fire tablets , Amazon tries its best to ensure that users cannot use anything but its first-party interfaces despite Fire OS being an Android clone at its core. This latest change seems to be more of the same, as Amazon’s desire for revenue outweighs its desire to allow increased features for its users.

Amazon Fire TV customization downgrade: Here’s what else is going away

Custom launchers aren’t the only customization feature that Amazon seems to be taking aim at either. AFTVNews is also reporting that button remapping will no longer be allowed (opens in new tab) on the Alexa-powered Fire TV remotes that come with Fire TV devices.

Additionally, Fire TV devices are now warning customers not to side-load apps (opens in new tab) on the devices. Side-loading, as is with custom launchers, gives users the option to download and run apps not available through the Fire TV app store. Unlike with the custom launchers though, Amazon seems to still be allowing side-loading apps — for now.