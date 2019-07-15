Thinking of Trying a DNA Test? 23andMe Is 50% Off for Prime Day

A great gift for someone (or yourself), the 23andMe DNA kit is now 50% off, which brings the price down to $99.

23andMe claims says that it offers the most comprehensive genetic ancestry breakdown on the market, covering more than 1,000 geographic regions. Among the 35-plus reports, there's a DNA Relative Finder.

23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry: was $199 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The 23andMe DNA kit includes Ancestry Services plus more than 90 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness and traits. And it takes only one test using the at-home kit.View Deal

The Health + Ancestry kit offers more than 125 personalized genetic reports, which includes access to more than 10 health predisposition reports, 5 wellness reports, 40 carrier status reports and 30 traits reports.

The health features and health predisposition reports include diabetes, late-onset Alzheimer's disease, Celiac disease and more.

Other health reports cover Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia and Hereditary Hearing Loss, and Wellness reports include Deep Sleep, Lactose Intolerance and genetic weight.

23andMe's traits reports are fairly comprehensive. These cover everything from color, curliness, male bald spot and more.