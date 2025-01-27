Where to buy RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 — these are the retailers you should check

We just tested the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and spoiler alert: we love it! And with the time we got to see the RTX 5080, there’s a whole lot of gaming horsepower here too. But there’s just one problem — stock issues will be an issue when these launch on January 30.

I know at the moment it’s all technically hearsay via the occasional news post. But I’ve been working my way around manufacturers and the word on the street is that while demand will be high, the amount of cards on sale will be low.

Not only that, but the price tag is a big one. The RTX 5090 will cost $1,999 (£1,939), and the RTX 5080 has an MSRP of $999 (£979). However, I'll repeat what I said in my hands-on impressions. If you're upgrading from anything like the 10, 20 or 30 series, the uplifts are mindblowing.

I want to make sure you’ve got the best chance possible to pick up one of these GPUs, hence this live blog covering every stock drop this week.

Plus, I’m going to take this chance to highlight the price cuts that will happen to RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. The vast majority of DLSS 4 tech will be coming to these older generation cards (minus multi frame generation and a couple of the RTX neural technologies), and you’ll still be future-proofed for a good few years with these older cards too. So if you want to save yourself some money, these will be great options too.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN USA

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Amazon We expect Amazon to have standalone RTX 5090 cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at BHPhoto B&H Photo has landing pages for a variety of RTX 5090 cards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Best Buy Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5090 cards with pricing at $1,999. Meanwhile, RTX 5090-powered desktops start at — take a deep breath — $4,199.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Newegg RTX 5090 pages are slowly going live at Newegg. Note: The retailer isn't taking preorders (yet), but I've seen pages for RTX 5090 cards from the likes of Asus and MSI. Additionally, Newegg is letting you trade-in your old GPU for a credit you can use toward the purchase of your new RTX 5090. A card like the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB can fetch you around $321.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN UK

RTX 5090: £1,939 at Amazon Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5090: £1,939 at Currys It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5090 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN USA

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Newegg RTX 5080 pages are live on Newegg — spanning all the usual manufacturing suspects like Asus, MSI and Gigabyte.

RTX 5080: $999 at Amazon Amazon sells just about everything and we expect to see standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5080: $999 at Best Buy Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5080 cards with pricing at $999. Meanwhile, RTX 5080-powered desktops start at $2,299.

RTX 5080: $999 at BHPhoto B&H Photo has live landing pages for RTX 5080 cards from the likes of Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN UK

RTX 5080: £979 at Currys It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5080 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.

RTX 5080: £979 at Amazon Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.