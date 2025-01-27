Live
Where to buy RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 — these are the retailers you should check
I trust these retailers for all my PC gaming needs
We just tested the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and spoiler alert: we love it! And with the time we got to see the RTX 5080, there’s a whole lot of gaming horsepower here too. But there’s just one problem — stock issues will be an issue when these launch on January 30.
I know at the moment it’s all technically hearsay via the occasional news post. But I’ve been working my way around manufacturers and the word on the street is that while demand will be high, the amount of cards on sale will be low.
Not only that, but the price tag is a big one. The RTX 5090 will cost $1,999 (£1,939), and the RTX 5080 has an MSRP of $999 (£979). However, I'll repeat what I said in my hands-on impressions. If you're upgrading from anything like the 10, 20 or 30 series, the uplifts are mindblowing.
I want to make sure you’ve got the best chance possible to pick up one of these GPUs, hence this live blog covering every stock drop this week.
Plus, I’m going to take this chance to highlight the price cuts that will happen to RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. The vast majority of DLSS 4 tech will be coming to these older generation cards (minus multi frame generation and a couple of the RTX neural technologies), and you’ll still be future-proofed for a good few years with these older cards too. So if you want to save yourself some money, these will be great options too.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN USA
- Amazon: check RTX 5090 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5090 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5090 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5090 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5090 stock
- Nvidia: check RTX 5090 stock
We expect Amazon to have standalone RTX 5090 cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
B&H Photo has landing pages for a variety of RTX 5090 cards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.
Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5090 cards with pricing at $1,999. Meanwhile, RTX 5090-powered desktops start at — take a deep breath — $4,199.
RTX 5090 pages are slowly going live at Newegg. Note: The retailer isn't taking preorders (yet), but I've seen pages for RTX 5090 cards from the likes of Asus and MSI. Additionally, Newegg is letting you trade-in your old GPU for a credit you can use toward the purchase of your new RTX 5090. A card like the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB can fetch you around $321.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN UK
- Amazon: check RTX 5090 stock
- EE: check RTX 5090 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5090 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5090 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5090 stock
- Nvidia: check RTX 5090 stock
Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5090 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN USA
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5080 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5080 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5080 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5080 stock
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
RTX 5080 pages are live on Newegg — spanning all the usual manufacturing suspects like Asus, MSI and Gigabyte.
Amazon sells just about everything and we expect to see standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5080 cards with pricing at $999. Meanwhile, RTX 5080-powered desktops start at $2,299.
B&H Photo has live landing pages for RTX 5080 cards from the likes of Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN UK
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- EE: check RTX 5080 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5080 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5080 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5080 stock
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5080 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.
Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
Overclockers UK is a popular retailer for PC builders and the store already has multiple RTX 5080 cards listed. We're just hoping the prices come down as many are currently listed for absurd prices.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Latency should not be a problem
Latency is one of those things that always comes up when talking about Nvidia’s DLSS tech. While the frame generation feature makes games look smoother, it doesn’t actually change latency since it’s more of an AI trick than a brute-force upgrade powered by the GPU.
When we saw DLSS 4 generating two extra frames on top of what DLSS 3 could do, it did raise a few eyebrows at the event. Would cramming in extra frames lead to noticeable latency? Thankfully, we were able to put those concerns to rest pretty quickly. Running around Night City, it was clear that those additional frames from Multi Frame Gen didn’t add any extra latency compared to what we experienced with DLSS 3.
Now, this potential issue depends a bit on your setup. If you’re playing at lower frame rates, latency between frames can be more noticeable. But let’s be real—if you’re targeting 100+ FPS (and with DLSS, that’s pretty much the norm), most people won’t notice a thing. It’s smooth sailing all the way.
AI is the key to everything
Nvidia is introducing a host of new RTX features, many of which prominently feature the term “neural.” These include Neural Rendering for full ray and path tracing, Neural Shaders that use AI to enhance in-game textures, and Neural Faces, which leverage generative AI trained on real human expressions to push past the uncanny valley.
One feature that immediately stood out to me during the demos was RTX Neural Materials. Traditionally, game developers need to manually embed textures and define how objects interact with lighting and ambiance within the game world. RTX Neural Materials streamlines this process by using AI to compress the underlying data, resulting in up to a fivefold boost in processing speed.
The end result is textures that look dramatically realistic — rather than just looking like shiny pieces of foil on the ground. Alongside this, RTX Mega Geometry is able to vastly increase the amount of detail on any character to really give this a shot of shooting past uncanny valley.
RTX 5080 gaming PCs from $2,299
While we're still waiting for RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs to become available, we're seeing RTX 5080-equipped gaming desktops trickle in at Adorama — and prices are starting at $2,299!
Right now, this CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop PC with an RTX 5080 is available for $2,299, and it also includes an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. This is currently the lowest on offer, but more gaming desktops are available with an RTX 5080, including another CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme for $2,769 with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD.
Now that we're seeing gaming desktops on offer, we're sure to see RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs be made available soon enough. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for more to be made available.
Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K 240 FPS
Nvidia has made it abundantly clear that 4K 240 fps is the new target for its GPUs — something that companies are reacting to with monitors that reach these eyewatering levels of smoothness. I got to try Asus' impressive option out and I was blown away!
And through some AI trickery, the GPU maker has done it. Multi-frame generation is the big thing coming to RTX 50-series GPUs — rather than just being able to generate one additional frame, it can now create three without any overt impact being made to the latency.
That means rather than seeing frame rates of around 80 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 with everything turned up to 4K Ultra with path tracing, you can see that spike at a bonkers 265 FPS in my own testing.
DLSS 4 explained
Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4 is the next generation of Nvidias AI game enhancement tech, and it’s very different from past generations.
The key difference under the hood is moving away from the convolutional neural network (CNN). This older method works to find patterns in any in-game image to sharpen them up and make them smoother by increasing the number of frames. However, it’s a bit of a flawed system that tries to analyze literally every little bit of the screen — leading to ghosting (seeing the outline of a fast-moving item on screen follow behind it).
Instead, Nvidia has moved to a transformer model — the kind of thing you see the likes of ChatGPT running on. This adds the additional intelligence of DLSS being able to evaluate the importance of each pixel across an entire frame. That means if can think a few more steps ahead with greater efficiency. And in practice, it means vastly smoother edges with little to no ghosting on them, and a huge increase in frame rates (more on that later).
RTX 5090 by the numbers
I understand the first thing on everyone’s mind is evaluating the improvements in rendering performance without relying on AI enhancements. Nvidia has heavily emphasized terms like “DLSS” and “neural,” which has led many of our readers to question just how much of the progress comes down to raw processing power alone.
To answer this question, our first benchmarks focused on this, and you're looking at a roughly 22-23% average increase in game frames per second (FPS) over the 4090.
|Game benchmark
|RTX 5090 (FPS)
|RTX 4090 (FPS)
|% difference
|Cyberpunk 2077 (4K Ray Tracing: Ultra)
|57.32
|41.11
|28.28%
|Borderlands 3 (4K Ultra)
|176.28
|130.76
|25.82%
|DiRT 5 (4K Ultra)
|227.6
|185.8
|18.37%
|Far Cry 6 (4K Ultra)
|161
|109
|32.30%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider (4K Ultra)
|166
|129
|22.29%
What's the current state of play?
Morning everyone, and welcome to the RTX 50-series stock checker live blog! I'll be taking you through any and all stock we find of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 — set to go on sale January 30.
My anticipation is that preorders will be available in the next couple of days! So keep this live blog bookmarked and we'll let you know once they do. This will give you the best chance to avoid the scalpers.
If you're on the fence about whether to buy one of these new cards (priced at up to $2,000 for the Founders Edition or even more from other companies), Senior Computing Editor Ales Wawro has broken down the three reasons to buy and two to skip.