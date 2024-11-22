Live
These are the best air fryers you can buy in 2024 (and they're all on sale for Black Friday)
Hand-picked by a Homes Editor
When people ask me what I do for work, I often reply: "I review air fryers". And while there's a bit more to being a Senior Homes Editor than that, it's definitely one of the biggest parts of the job. I've always got a new air fryer on rotation, and countless others in the Tom's Guide test kitchen, so if you're wondering what the best air fryer to buy on Black Friday is, you've come to the right place.
When it comes to air fryers, truth be told, they all do a very similar thing. Air fryers are mini convection ovens that blast hot air at your food, using removable grates to cook everything from fries to chicken skewers from every angle. The result? A faster cook time, an easier cleanup, and a crispier meal.
In this guide I've selected cheap air fryers, high-capacity options for families, and easy-cleaning models with baskets you can put in the dishwasher. My top choice of the best air fryer is the Ninja Pro 4-in-1, which is $50 off at Walmart right now. It's quiet, speedy, easy to use and easy to clean, making it the best choice for most people. If you want something a bit bigger, or you've got a larger budget to work with, you should consider the Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven, which is $80 at Ninja right now. It's got a toaster oven design, but air fried very well in our tests. And if you're simply looking for the best price, the Cosori 9-in-1 is down to $87 at Amazon, which is the lowest price I've seen for this family-sized fryer. For more of my top picks, just keep reading.
The 7 best air fryers you can buy
1. Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 ★★★★
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is the best air fryer for most people. It's easy to use, easy to clean, super powerful, and creates some of the crispiest fries I've tried. If you're able to spend a bit more, you might prefer a dual-zone alternative, but the price is right for this quality single-drawer fryer.
Quick specs: Single drawer, 5-Quart capacity
Pros: + Dishwasher safe parts | + Very speedy cooking | + Small space-friendly
Cons: − Other fryers have a higher max temperature | − No pre-heat
Normal price: $119.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $69.99 @ Walmart
2. COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 ★★★★
Specs-wise, the COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 is incredibly similar to the Ninja Pro. It's got a slightly larger basket, a higher max temperature of 450°F, and a range of (not especially helpful) presets. This is a powerful and relatively attractive option that can typically be found on sale this time of year, making it a great value pick.
Quick specs: Single drawer, 6-Quart capacity
Pros: + Budget option | + 450°F top temperature | + Fits a whole chicken
Cons: − Its presets are a bit useless | − Touchscreen panel smudges easily
Normal price: $119.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $87.99 @ Amazon
3. Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor DCT401 ★★★★★
Looking for a toaster oven with a capable air fryer setting? The Ninja DCT401 is our top recommendation. It's expensive, but it can cook two things at once or expand into one huge oven, so it really maxes out on cooking capacity.
Quick specs: Toaster oven, double door design
Pros: + Super versatile | + Air fries like a pro | + Huge cooking capacity
Cons: − Oven design is fiddly | − Needs a lot of cleaning
Normal price: $329.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $249.99 @ Kohl's
4. Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone ★★★★
The DZ201 changed the air fryer game, and although it's a few years old now, it's still the top Dual Zone on the market in my eyes. This air fryer has two 4-Quart baskets that can be matched to double up your cooking space, or cook two elements of a meal independently. And because it's a few years older, it's typically very reasonably priced.
Quick specs: Two baskets, 8-Quart capacity
Pros: + Excellent value | + Two 4-Quart drawers | + Straightforward controls
Cons: − No Flex design | − Won't fit a whole chicken
Normal price: $199.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $119.99 @ Amazon
5. Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ★★★★
When I'd finished testing this air fryer, I gave it to my parents, who can attest that it's more than capable of replacing your oven. It's your best bet if you want a countertop oven that air fries well and won't cost too much. It also looks pretty smart, with four dials that can toggle between toasting, broiling, air frying and baking.
Quick specs: Toaster oven, 7 pre-sets
Pros: + Super versatile | + Fits a whole chicken | + Pre-heats fast
Cons: − Tricky to keep clean | − No pre-heat
Normal price: $229.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $99.99 @ Target
6. DASH Compact Air Fryer ★★★★
On a tight budget? The DASH Compact Air Fryer is here to help. It's one of the cheapest air fryers on the market, and while it's pretty tiny, it did a good job of crisping up French fries and chicken wings in our tests. It's not on sale right now, but at $49 before any discounts, its low price is still a top budget option.
Quick specs: Single drawer, 2-Quarts
Pros: + Super compact | + Very affordable | + Comes in a few different colors
Cons: − Not very powerful | − Too small for families
Normal price: $49.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $49.99 @ Amazon
7. Dreo Chefmaker Combi Fryer ★★★★★
Our freelance reviewer Helen gave the Dreo Chefmaker a very rare 5-star review. It's expensive, but it truly is excellent. The smart display is designed to walk you through any recipe you choose, and the in-built temperature probe means you'll never overcook meat or fish, which is easy to do with an air fryer.
Quick specs: Single drawer, 6-Quarts
Pros: + In-built probe | + Features steam cooking | + App-compatible
Cons: − An expensive choice
Normal price: $359.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: $215.99 @ Amazon
I've been testing air fryers for five years, and I've spent just as long covering the top Black Friday deals. Anything I recommend in this guide is a product I'd happily recommend to a friend, and bar a couple of machines which I've sent to trusted colleagues and freelancers, I've tested every major air fryer you can buy, which puts me in a pretty good position to compare brands and features when whittling down our reviews into a best air fryer roundup.
My top Black Friday air fryer deals
This 51% saving is mega. The DZ550 is virtually the same product as the DZ201, featured at #4 in this guide, but with the addition of a temperature probe. So while we've not reviewed it directly, I'm still very happy to recommend it. The addition of a probe will be great for cooking meat or fish, and it's got a much deeper discount than its less-smart counterpart this Black Friday.
This is certainly the cutest air fryer on the market. If you're concerned about adding an ugly appliance to your kitchen, look no further than this fun, colorful option that's also pretty capable. It can handle a 4.5-pound chicken and also features steam infusion. We gave it 4 stars in our Our Place Wonder Oven review.
In my recent 4-star Instant Vortex Slim review, and found that its narrow design didn't hold it back from achieving delicious, crispy results. If anything, its uniquely deep basket is particularly useful for foods like chicken wings and corn.
I'm a big fan of the Philips Essential air fryer, but the price tag is a bit silly for such a small air fryer. Now down to a much more reasonable $79, it's a great choice for those who are new to air frying thanks to its many cooking modes, and I found that it made extra-crisp fries and handled frozen food with ease.
This is the air fryer I use at home, so you know it comes recommended by someone who could have their pick of any air fryer! It's got ClearView cooking zones that let you watch your food while it cooks and is one of the quietest air fryers I've tried.
I'm currently working on a review for the DoubleStack, which is one of Ninja's latest releases. It's really smart, with a double layered basket that packs 10-Quarts into an 11-inch width. This $30 discount isn't that big, but for such a recent release, we're lucky to see it on sale at all.
