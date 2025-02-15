X-Chair office chairs are up to $290 off for the next 10 days

Ready to upgrade your home office, but don't have the funds to buy a quality chair at full price? You're in luck: we just found a killer sale on office chairs from X-Chair, which can save you up to $290 on a brand-new workday perch.

There are five major discounts worth noting with this deal, including major deals on the X3 A.T.R. and X2 K-Sport, both of which we've reviewed and lauded for their adjustability and build quality.

X-Chair is calling this sale a "Valentine's Day" sale, but it's slated to extend well beyond the romantic holiday weekend and run until February 25. That's a lot of time to peruse X-Chair's best office chairs, but be warned: we have no idea what's going to stay in stock or for how long. Act fast if you see something you like.

Adam Schram, a home office writer for Tom's Guide.

X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair: was $979 now $881 at XChair.com The X3 is a premium ergonomic office chair that combines a breathable mesh backrest with a cushioned foam seat for improved comfort and ergonomics. The standard model will get the job done but the optional accessories like a headrest and even a massage unit are tempting but raise its high price even further.

X-Chair X4 Leather Executive Office Chair: was $1,199 now $1,079 at XChair.com Nothing feels more official than leather, right? This chair offers many of the same comforts and conveniences as the X3, but it's lined with a premium Italian-made leather outfit that's sure to upgrade the look and feel of your office in an instant.