X-Chair office chairs are up to $290 off for the next 10 days

Find a better seat for your office at a discount this February

An X-Chair office chair in a home office
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ready to upgrade your home office, but don't have the funds to buy a quality chair at full price? You're in luck: we just found a killer sale on office chairs from X-Chair, which can save you up to $290 on a brand-new workday perch.

There are five major discounts worth noting with this deal, including major deals on the X3 A.T.R. and X2 K-Sport, both of which we've reviewed and lauded for their adjustability and build quality.

X-Chair is calling this sale a "Valentine's Day" sale, but it's slated to extend well beyond the romantic holiday weekend and run until February 25. That's a lot of time to peruse X-Chair's best office chairs, but be warned: we have no idea what's going to stay in stock or for how long. Act fast if you see something you like.

I'm Adam Schram, a home office writer for Tom's Guide. I test office chairs, standing desks and other home office accessories. Here are my hand-picked deals on the best office chairs from X-Chair's lineup.

X-Chair X1 Flex Mesh Office Chair
X-Chair X1 Flex Mesh Office Chair: was $729 now $656 at XChair.com

The most inexpensive chair on sale, the X1, is still no cheapo. It boasts a mesh lining for extra breathability, a pronounced lumbar support on the backrest, and loads of adjustability.

X-Chair X2 K-Sport Mesh Management Office Chair
X-Chair X2 K-Sport Mesh Management Office Chair: was $879 now $791 at XChair.com

A step up from the X1 in terms of both quality and price, the X2 boasts a similar mesh lining but with a tighter weave, which makes the fabric feel more comfortable during long sitting sessions.

X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair
X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair: was $979 now $881 at XChair.com

The X3 is a premium ergonomic office chair that combines a breathable mesh backrest with a cushioned foam seat for improved comfort and ergonomics. The standard model will get the job done but the optional accessories like a headrest and even a massage unit are tempting but raise its high price even further.

X-Chair X4 Leather Executive Office Chair
X-Chair X4 Leather Executive Office Chair: was $1,199 now $1,079 at XChair.com

Nothing feels more official than leather, right? This chair offers many of the same comforts and conveniences as the X3, but it's lined with a premium Italian-made leather outfit that's sure to upgrade the look and feel of your office in an instant.

X-Chair X-Tech Ultimate Executive Office Chair
X-Chair X-Tech Ultimate Executive Office Chair: was $1,899 now $1,709 at XChair.com

The X-Tech is X-Chair's creme de la creme, the pinnacle of its attempts to make the ultimate office chair. It comes standard with a plush headrest and upgraded rollerblade casters, and the seat contains a cooling memory foam that will keep your behind at the perfect temperature and your back at the perfect posture.

