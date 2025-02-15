X-Chair office chairs are up to $290 off for the next 10 days
Find a better seat for your office at a discount this February
Ready to upgrade your home office, but don't have the funds to buy a quality chair at full price? You're in luck: we just found a killer sale on office chairs from X-Chair, which can save you up to $290 on a brand-new workday perch.
There are five major discounts worth noting with this deal, including major deals on the X3 A.T.R. and X2 K-Sport, both of which we've reviewed and lauded for their adjustability and build quality.
X-Chair is calling this sale a "Valentine's Day" sale, but it's slated to extend well beyond the romantic holiday weekend and run until February 25. That's a lot of time to peruse X-Chair's best office chairs, but be warned: we have no idea what's going to stay in stock or for how long. Act fast if you see something you like.
Quick Links
- Shop the full sale at X-Chair
- X-Chair X1: was $729 now $656 @ X-Chair
- X-Chair X2: was $879 now $791 @ X-Chair
- X-Chair X3: was $979 now $881 @ X-Chair
- X-Chair X4: was $1,119 now $1,079 @ X-Chair
- X-Chair X-Tech: was $1,899 now $1,709 @ X-Chair
I'm Adam Schram, a home office writer for Tom's Guide. I test office chairs, standing desks and other home office accessories. Here are my hand-picked deals on the best office chairs from X-Chair's lineup.
The most inexpensive chair on sale, the X1, is still no cheapo. It boasts a mesh lining for extra breathability, a pronounced lumbar support on the backrest, and loads of adjustability.
A step up from the X1 in terms of both quality and price, the X2 boasts a similar mesh lining but with a tighter weave, which makes the fabric feel more comfortable during long sitting sessions.
The X3 is a premium ergonomic office chair that combines a breathable mesh backrest with a cushioned foam seat for improved comfort and ergonomics. The standard model will get the job done but the optional accessories like a headrest and even a massage unit are tempting but raise its high price even further.
Nothing feels more official than leather, right? This chair offers many of the same comforts and conveniences as the X3, but it's lined with a premium Italian-made leather outfit that's sure to upgrade the look and feel of your office in an instant.
The X-Tech is X-Chair's creme de la creme, the pinnacle of its attempts to make the ultimate office chair. It comes standard with a plush headrest and upgraded rollerblade casters, and the seat contains a cooling memory foam that will keep your behind at the perfect temperature and your back at the perfect posture.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Adam Schram is a staff writer covering home office gear for Tom's Guide, writing about everything from standing desks to comfy chairs to the occasional walking treadmill. Prior to his tenure with the team, he reviewed running gear for Runner's World, cycling gear for Bicycling, and the occasional Lego set for Popular Mechanics. Before he became a journalist, he was a bike mechanic in his home town of State College, Pennsylvania for almost seven years. Now, he's based in Philadelphia. He spends his free time ripping his bike around local trails, perusing the local music scene, and trying in vain to do the Sunday crossword without cheating.
I tried a four-legged standing desk with hidden controls — and it’s the elegant upgrade my home office needed
Herman Miller's amazing new 4-legged standing desk can be used by multiple people at once