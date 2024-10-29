The comfiest standing desk I've tested is 25% off right now

It's not often that I call a standing desk into my ramshackle Philly apartment, but when I do, I want it to warrant the haul up three stories to my office. Never has that exercise been more worthwhile than with my Vari Ergo, which is now a permanent fixture in my lofty abode. Thanks to its smooth, ergonomic desktop and buttery smooth adjustability, this desk has proven that it's worth using for an entire day, even if you have finicky wrists like I do.

For a limited time, Vari is hosting a holiday sale that's knocking 25% off a wide range of its top products, including the Ergo Electric Standing Desk on sale for $524. In this case, that's a whopping $175 discount, which is enough to score yourself one of the best budget office chairs to pair with it for the same price. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.

Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk: was $699 now $524 @ Vari.com

The Ergo is a standing desk made for long days spent in one spot. Thanks to a smooth, contoured front end, this desktop is heaven for your forearms due to its lack of harsh edges. Better yet, it's easy to assemble, it comes with four height presets, and its height adjustment is wonderfully sensitive.

What's more uncomfortable than the feeling of the corners of a desk digging into your forearms? Having to endure it all day. Luckily, that's not a concern with the Ergo.

The Ergo's desktop rounds out at a shallow angle that effectively smooths the gap between your office chair's armrests and your keyboard, all without a wrist rest of any kind. For even more comfort, Vari made the desktop out of soft wood with a grippy but nonabrasive laminate finish.

To round out the subtle bells and whistles on this bad boy, Vari included four height presets, an ultra-sensitive motor stop that prevents you from taking a chunk out of your wall, and a nifty hook for hanging your headphones. All of that comes stock, and it's all included in the current discount. Just be sure to hop on this deal before Vari's holiday sale ends on December 16. For more options, check out our list of the best standing desks.