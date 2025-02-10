Herman Miller's amazing new 4-legged standing desk can be used by multiple people at once
It may be pricey, but it's also incredibly versatile
Want a standing desk that's built to have chairs on all four sides? Herman Miller just released a brand-new "standing table," the Spout, to offer an apt solution.
Unlike most of the best standing desks, which have two legs with wide feet for better control and stability, the Spout's four sleek legs can all adjust from sitting to standing height. It comes in a range of sizes from 4 feet to 7 feet wide, it comes in all kinds of vibrant colors too, and it can support up to 400 pounds — all while having enough room for multiple people to scoot a chair underneath at nearly any point around the table. There's even a small drawer that's the perfect size for a laptop or a small stack of important documents.
How did Herman Miller manage to design the Spout so elegantly without compromising function? The secret lies in the complex structure that lines the circumference of the desktop, which can be scaled up to fit any size, hence Herman Miller's ability to produce a 28-square-foot option.
Often, standing desks just have a central beam that runs under the desktop and houses the power cables, but this table disperses that load around the outside of the desk instead.
The cable management on this desk is also stellar. The wires that power its motors run flush along the inside of each leg, then tuck under the surface of the table behind the aforementioned structural frame. Nothing hangs loose, which makes it a great visual centerpiece for a workspace.
Plus, you can go wild with the colors on this table, at least compared to other standing desks, with eye-catching colors like bright red and forest green. Additional modifications include a wood finish on top, optional wheels, and an extra cable tray.
In terms of pricing, you're not going to get a screaming deal on this desk anytime soon. The smallest desk, which is 2 by 4 feet, will run you $2,300 at its cheapest configuration, and that price can skyrocket to $3,400 for the 7-footer with the most expensive finish and extra cable tray.
If you're looking for a similarly styled four-legged standing desk that doesn't break the bank nearly as badly, you can alternatively check out this Branch model that starts at a more manageable $949. You can't get one quite as big, but they can still be as wide as 5 feet. We've been testing it ourselves, and we're quite happy with its performance so far.
