What is a broiler and how do you use it? Here's what the experts say

Your oven is a versatile appliance that lets you bake, broil, and simmer your food to perfection. But while most electric ranges come with built-in broilers, not everyone is familiar with how they work — or comfortable using them to cook. If that describes you, we’re here to help.

We consulted Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company, and Sarah Bond, a food scientist, nutritionist, and recipe developer at Live Eat Learn, to learn more about broilers, how they work, and when to use one.

What is a broiler?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A broiler is simply a heating element in your oven that’s used to cook food from above. “Broilers use intense direct heat from an overhead heating source to cook food quickly, similar to grilling but inside the oven,” explains Lewis.

Whereas the main heating element is located at the bottom of the oven, the broiler is located at the top. A broiler provides direct heat to your food, causing it to brown, char, or caramelize.

“Broilers are perfect for creating golden, crispy finishes!” says Bond. “I love using mine for roasting veggies like asparagus and Brussels sprouts, melting cheese on casseroles, and caramelizing desserts like crème brûlée. It’s also ideal for quickly toasting bread for garlic toast or crostini.”

Some recipes direct you to cook your food in the oven for a specific time and finish it under the broiler. Recipes with cheesy toppings, like lasagna or shepherd’s pie, are vastly improved if you pop them under the broiler before serving.

How do broilers work?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broilers use high, direct heat to cook your food, similar to how one of the best grills cooks food. “Think of the broiler as your oven’s turbocharger — it’s great for high-heat, quick-cooking tasks, like browning or crisping,” explains Bond. That’s different from how an oven cooks food. Ovens use a bottom element to fill the appliance with hot air to roast or bake your food.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When should you use your broiler rather than your oven to cook food? “Use the main oven for baking or slow roasting when you need consistent heat throughout,” recommends Bond. “When in doubt, you can use both: cook the dish in regular oven mode and finish it under the broiler for a perfect crust or golden top.”

How to use a broiler in the right way

Now you know how a broiler works, you might wonder how to use it properly. Our experts shared their top tips on using a broiler to achieve the perfect crispy finish for your dish.

1. Preheat the broiler

Your broiler must reach your desired temperature before putting your food underneath the element. So, once you’re ready to cook, turn on the broiler and allow it to preheat. “[It] needs time to get up to temperature, just like your oven,” explains Bond.

2. Prep your food

Season your food using salt, pepper, and dry rubs or seasoning mixes. Avoid marinades, which can splatter when broiled and cause your oven to smoke.

3. Adjust the racks

Adjust your oven racks to ensure plenty of space between the heating element and the top of your food. Lewis recommends “Keeping food at least 4-6 inches from the heat source” for safety and to prevent accidentally burning your food.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4. Insert your food

Place the food in the oven in a broiler pan or a sheet pan lined with aluminium foil. And stay close to your oven while broiling food. “[The] high heat means things can go from golden brown to burnt in seconds,” warns Bond. “Also, don’t crowd the broiler; leave space for air circulation to ensure even cooking.”

5. Remove the food and let it cool slightly

Remove the food once it’s ready using oven-safe gloves. Let the food sit for a few minutes before serving, as it will be extremely hot when it first comes out of the broiler.

Should I leave the oven door open when broiling?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might have heard that it’s best to leave your oven door ajar when using the broiler, but is that true, or is it an old wives’ tale?

“For traditional ovens, leaving the door slightly open helps regulate temperature and helps to prevent overheating,” explains Lewis. However, the answer to this question will depend on your oven’s make and model, as “some modern ovens are designed for closed-door broiling,” Lewis says.

“[Check] your oven’s manual to see if the door should stay cracked open or closed, as this depends on your oven’s design,” agrees Bond. If in doubt, you can crack your oven door and keep an eye on your food when it’s broiling to see if this is a necessary step.