NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #343 (Sunday, February 9 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "We are the Champions!" — is another one that will make more sense to American players of the game.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #343, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #343, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #343.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #343 is... "We are the Champions!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The big game".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PARKS

CLOSER

SLOW

PURSE

ARKS

PLAYERS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with L.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SUPERBOWL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #343?

Drumroll, please...

PARTY

TACKLES

TROPHY

TOUCHDOWNS

COMMERCIALS

...and the spangram was SUPERBOWL.

Strands #343

“We are the champions!”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. For the second day running, a puzzle that's a little tricky for those outside the USA. Today, it's all about American Football, and specifically the Super Bowl.

I somehow managed to cotton on to the theme without using a clue. That was rather lucky, given the first word I found was PARTY in the top left, which wouldn't normally lead me to sports in a free association way.

Fortunately, I found TACKLES and TROPHY to its right, which left a straight line underneath for the spangram of SUPERBOWL.

Now I knew the topic and with only two answers left to find, the bottom half should have been easy, and I found TOUCHDOWNS in the bottom-left corner simply enough.

But the final word gave me some difficulty, with the anagram of OSNMCLMRAECI to decode. It was, I eventually discovered, COMMERCIALS.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #342 right here.