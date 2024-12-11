NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #284 (Thursday, December 12 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Shape and bake" — is pretty direct in terms of what it's about, but you may still struggle to find the hidden answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #284, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #284, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #284.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #284 is... "Shape and bake".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Decorated treats".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

EARTH

TANGLE

RATS

ROAST

BEEN

HEEL

LOST

COMA

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COOKIECUTTER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #284?

Drumroll, please...

BUNNY

FLOWER

ANGEL

HEART

DIAMOND

BELL

STAR

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was COOKIECUTTER.

Strands #284

“Shape and bake”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. "Shape and bake" - to me - can only refer to holiday cookies, and I was thus able to get the puzzle done pretty quickly.

It helped that I found BUNNY right away in the top left, which confirmed the theme. When I saw the word "cookie" below it, I instantly realized that this was part of the spangram and followed it round to spell COOKIECUTTER in a circle.

Now it was just a case of recalling popular cookie shapes. I saw FLOWER first in the bottom left, before tackling the two in the center of the spangram: ANGEL and HEART.

DIAMOND was the last remaining long word, found in the top right, and that just left two to unpick in the bottom right. As they were four letters each, this presented a bit of a problem, but I was eventually able to figure it out: BELL and STAR.

Yesterday's Strands answers

