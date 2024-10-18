NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #230 (Saturday, October 19 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Turn it up a notch" — might seem a bit confusing, specially given the seven 'Z's on the board!

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #230, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #230, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #230.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #230 is... "Turn it up a notch".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Give 'em the old razzle dazzle."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SMOKE

TAMER

TRAP

MOST

ZITS

NICK

PRAMS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'E' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EXTRASOMETHING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #230?

Drumroll, please...

PIZZAZZ

ZING

FIZZ

SPARK

VERVE

KICK

OOMPH

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was EXTRASOMETHING.

Strands #230

“Turn it up a notch”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. That was a fun one! I must say I was helped by the fact the board contains seven 'Z's - surely some kind of record for the game to date?

That meant I was able to get PIZZAZZ in the bottom-left corner, which suddenly made the theme of "Turn it up a notch" that bit clearer.

I decided to work my way through the remaining 'Z's, starting with ZING in the top-left corner. In between my two answers was FIZZ. After that, I saw SPARK in the bottom right, followed by VERVE at the top above it.

It was now clear that the spangram was a top-to-bottom affair, so I began working on it. Once again an unusual letter came to my rescue, when I realized 'X' was part of EXTRASOMETHING.

That left two answers, each isolated in their own sections. I connected both KICK and OOMPH to complete a very satisfying puzzle in a decent time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #229 right here.