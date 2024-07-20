NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #139 (Saturday, July 20 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "A seat at the table" — is rather cryptic, but pretty straightforward once you understand what it's getting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #139, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #139, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #139.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #139 is... "A seat at the table".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get ready for dinner".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLANT

PLANK

SINGS

LOONS

LOST

LAST

TOOLS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PLACESETTING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #139?

Drumroll, please...

FORK

SPOON

NAPKIN

KNIFE

PLATE

SAUCER

GLASS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PLACESETTING.

Strands #139

“A seat at the table”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Boy, did I make hard work of this. I was convinced that the theme of "A seat at the table" meant that today's puzzle would be about types of chair - something I am not an expert on.

After coming up empty for a while, I used a clue which revealed FORK, and I was left kicking myself. Of course: this was about dinner table pieces!

With FORK uncovered, it didn't take me long to bag the rest. I found SPOON to its left, and NAPKIN underneath. KNIFE was in the bottom left-hand corner, and PLATE was in the top left.

I had now cleared a nice path to easily decode the spangram: PLACESETTING.

Only two words were left to find, and both were isolated from other letters. I found SAUCER in the top-right first, and that just left GLASS to decode on the left.

Yesterday's Strands answers

