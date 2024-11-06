NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, November 6 (#514)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 6 for puzzle #514 are much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #513, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #514. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : DVR buttons

: DVR buttons 🟩 Green : Groundbreaking

: Groundbreaking 🟦 Blue : Communicate through writing

: Communicate through writing 🟪 Purple: Things with feet

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Communicate groundbreakings things with feet on your DVR.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #513?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 DVR buttons: Pause, play, record, stop

Pause, play, record, stop 🟩 Groundbreaking: Different, new, novel, original

Different, new, novel, original 🟦 Communicate through writing: Correspond, message, text, write

Correspond, message, text, write 🟪 Things with feet: Biped, furniture, poem, yardstick

We'll make this one quick today.

Started with blue grabbing correspond, message, text and write.

Green was easy from there with different, new, novel and original.

I must be old because my thought was VCR buttons not DVR, either way, it contained pause, play, record, and stop.

We ended with purple which featured biped, furniture, poem, yardstick.

I wanted to note that the New York Times Tech Guild has gone on strike. The Tech Guild is compromised of NY Times staff including software engineers and data analysts who are responsible for the back end of things like NYT Games, recipes, podcasts and the election needle.

Members of the guild have requested that people help support the strike by not playing any NYT Games. There is a Strike Edition of Connections if you would prefer not to cross the picket line, which, in a nice twist, allows you to create your Connections grids.

They appear to be posting the same version of Connections there and I will probably be visiting that site until the strike is ended.

Do with this information what you will.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #513, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I guarantee I spent way too long trying to make a Super Mario Bros. group happen.

That said, my first strike was actually going for the yellow category where I had caterpillar, fleece and pipe cleaner, all potentially fuzzy things. And then I put carpet. Nope. They were looking for peach. I shake my fist at thee Connections.

Almost immediately after that I had Magic marker and magic mushroom. Magic carpet was easy but it took a second for magic kingdom to click.

From there, I got green with clam shell, eggshell, turtle shell and nut shell. I quibble with nut, despite it having a shell, because unlike the others you don't colloquially say nut shell in the same way. It sticks out.

I ended the day with the blue category as "figures" from the movie Shrek; donkey, dragon, ogre, princess. This group makes total sense and yet, I found myself curtly harrumphing at it. But that's mostly me wanting the categories to be something they weren't.