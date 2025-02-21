NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, February 21 (#621)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 21 for puzzle #621 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #620, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #621. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Guitar, Pick, Eyedropper, Solution, Harvest, Fix, Can Opener, Eraser, Baseball Glove, Magic Wand, Answer, Reap, Gather, Golf Club, Lasso, and Remedy.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Ways of solving a problem

: Ways of solving a problem 🟩 Green : Collect, as from an orchard

: Collect, as from an orchard 🟦 Blue : Photoshop tools

: Photoshop tools 🟪 Purple: Objects that may be right- or left-handed

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get your Photoshop on, harvest some apples, and solve a right-handed problem with a left-handed one.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #621?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Way of solving a problem: Answer, fix, remedy, solution

Answer, fix, remedy, solution 🟩 Collect, as from an orchard: Gather, harvest, pick, reap

Gather, harvest, pick, reap 🟦 Photoshop tools: Eraser, eyedropper, lasso, magic wand

Eraser, eyedropper, lasso, magic wand 🟪 Objects that may be right- or left-handed: Baseball glove, can opener, golf club, guitar

A nice run of fours this week.

For me, I saw magic wand and my first thought was Photoshop. Eraser, eyedropper and lasso followed quickly as tools in the software.

Perusing the remaining, I found that baseball glove, can opener, golf club and guitar didn't seem to fit anything else. Being a lefty, I have had left-handed gloves, clubs and guitars though never a can opener so I didn't clock that list immediately.

From there I picked up the green category with gather, harvest, pick and reap. It did make me excited for summer berry you-picks later in the summer.

Which left the yellow category of answer, fix, remedy and solution as the wrap up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Alert: Alarm, flare, signal, SOS

Alarm, flare, signal, SOS 🟩 Spend the night (at): Bunk, crash, sleep, stay

Bunk, crash, sleep, stay 🟦 Associated with early morning: Dew, rooster, sunrise, worm

Dew, rooster, sunrise, worm 🟪 Cookie cutter shapes in "Squid Game": Circle, star, triangle, umbrella

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #620, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Because I saw the companion score first, I let that dictate my path a bit in that I was looking for the yellow to kick things off.

This was picked up quickly with SOS, flare, signal and alarm.

I was looking circle, star and triangle but wasn't immediately making the connection. Instead, I snagged worm and rooster as morning things. Dew and sunrise were obvious from there.

This did open up purple and I added umbrella. At this point, I vaguely recalled the shapes from Squid Game which helped.

Green became the rote fill bunk, crash, sleep and stay as slumber party synonyms.