My Nintendo Switch was collecting dust — until I started playing this free game

As a die-hard RPG fan, I've always been more at home managing inventory screens and character stats than engaging in frantic shootouts. "Fortnite,"" with its bright colors and frenetic mechanics, had never quite clicked for me. I'd dipped my toes in occasionally, but always found myself drifting back to more familiar gaming territories.

Once constantly played, my Nintendo Switch had begun to gather dust. The call of sprawling open worlds and turn-based combat on other platforms had lured me away from Nintendo's hybrid console. Little did I know that an unexpected update to a game I'd all but written off would not only bring my Switch back to life, but also challenge my preconceptions about what Fortnite could be.

Enter Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game mode that's part "Guitar Hero" nostalgia trip, part battle royale madness, and entirely responsible for my newfound addiction to power chords. This impulse download would not only revive my Switch, but also challenge everything I thought I knew about "Fortnite," the type of game I enjoy playing, and even my music taste.

Battle of the bands: 'Fortnite' style

"Fortnite," the battle royale phenomenon that has dominated the gaming world for years, has always been a divisive title. Some players are drawn to its fast-paced action and building mechanics, while others find themselves overwhelmed by how frantic it is or are put off by its cartoony aesthetics. For those who prefer RPGs or strategy games, "Fortnite's" shooter-centric gameplay often fails to hit the mark.

With the introduction of Fortnite Festival, however, Epic Games has thrown a curveball that's catching the attention of gamers across the spectrum. This new rhythm game mode is breathing fresh life into both "Fortnite" and the Nintendo Switch, appealing to a broader audience that includes those who may have previously dismissed the battle royale giant.

The Battle Stage is where Fortnite Festival truly shines, transforming from a mere game into a digital colosseum of musical combat. Four players, four instruments, and a whole lot of competitive spirit collide in a symphony of button-mashing and strategic thinking.

It's not just about hitting notes anymore; it's about outplaying your opponents, timing power-ups perfectly, and adapting to key changes that would make even seasoned musicians sweat.

The 'Fortnite' 'Wrecked' experience

Fortnite 'Wrecked', this season's theme, has elevated the experience from a mere rhythm game to a post-apocalyptic rock opera. Imagine a "Mad Max" fever dream colliding with "Fallout," sprinkled with a dash of Magneto for good measure. I'm shredding solos while surrounded by rusty war rigs and biker hordes – it's like playing the world's most epic concert at the end of the world. Ridiculous? Absolutely. Addictive? You can bet your last bottle of Nuka cola.

The visual spectacle is something to behold. Neon-drenched wastelands stretch as far as the eye can see, punctuated by towering scrap metal structures that serve as impromptu stages. Your character, decked out in a mish-mash of salvaged gear and rock-star glam, takes center stage amidst this chaotic backdrop. The Switch deserves some credit for this renaissance. Its portability means I can sneak in a quick jam session before bed, or turn my commute into an impromptu stadium tour.

Sure, the Switch occasionally struggles during the most intense solos, with frame rates dipping when the on-screen action gets particularly hectic. But in the heat of battle, when you're neck-and-neck with your opponents and the crowd's roaring for more, who's counting frames?

More than just a game

Fortnite Festival isn't just a game mode; it transports players back to the heyday of rhythm games. For those of us who spent countless hours mastering plastic guitars in our living rooms, this new addition to "Fortnite" strikes a nostalgic chord.

Remember the thrill of nailing a perfect streak in "Guitar Hero"? Fortnite Festival captures that same rush but with a modern twist. It's as if "Guitar Hero" grew up, got a job in game development, and decided to crash "Fortnite's" party. The game cleverly integrates "Fortnite's" signature elements into the rhythm game format.

It's a surreal blend of past and present that somehow works perfectly. But Fortnite Festival doesn't just rely on nostalgia. It builds upon the foundation laid by games like "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band," adding competitive elements that feel distinctly "Fortnite." The Battle Stage, where up to four players compete head-to-head, adds a layer of strategy and intensity that wasn't present in the rhythm games of yore.

Choosing when to activate power-ups or when to risk a complex solo for extra points brings a tactical element that keeps the experience fresh and engaging. The song selection itself is great, featuring a mix of classic rock anthems and current hits that showcase the game's relevance. It's a setlist that bridges generations. There's something for everyone.

Dust off that Switch

As I dive deeper into the world of Fortnite Festival, I'm continually surprised by the depth of strategy involved. Choosing the right instrument for your play style, deciding when to activate power-ups, and learning to read the rhythm patterns all require a level of thought I didn't expect from a game that, on the surface, seems like simple button-mashing. It's this combination of accessibility and hidden complexity that keeps me coming back for more.

The social aspect of the game shouldn't be understated either. Competing against friends or teaming up for co-op sessions has brought a new dimension to my gaming nights. So, if your Switch has been gathering dust, it might be time to give it another go. Boot up Fortnite Festival and prepare to rediscover your inner rock god.

The stage is set, the crowd is waiting, and your Switch is ready for its comeback tour. Just don't blame me when you find yourself randomly humming Metallica in the elevator.