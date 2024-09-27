LG teases Razer-made super-responsive Bluetooth Controller — could this be a game changer for cloud gaming?

Today, LG introduced a new prototype that the company calls the "world's first Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL) controller." The controller was created in collaboration with tech companies Razer and MediaTek and introduced at the LG webOS Summit 2024.

The controller could significantly reduce the input lag for cloud-based gaming. BT ULL is currently an in-development standard for gaming controllers that intends to make wireless controllers "responsive as USB-wired or proprietary wireless communications."

During the event, LG compared their prototype against a "standard controller." We can't tell precisely what the standard controller is from images provided by LG, but it appears to be a third-party wireless Bluetooth controller.

In a news post, LG said, "The demonstration highlighted the superior responsiveness, reduced input lag and control precision of the BT ULL technology across various cloud-based games, including FPS, fighting and racing titles."

While Bluetooth standards have improved, not every device is required to enable every feature that Bluetooth has available. So, input lag on Bluetooth controllers can vary depending on the company and certain environmental factors. Mostly, anything under 10-20 milliseconds is considered good.

LG claims the Razer BT-ULL controller demonstrated "game-changing 1ms input lag."

As part of the partnership, LG is teaming up with MediaTek to add the chip maker's MT7921 Wifi chipset into future LG 120Hz OLED and Mini LED TVs. Those are scheduled to launch in 2025.

LG also stated it will introduce a certification program for third-party controllers to "ensure BT-ULL supported controllers work seamlessly with LG webOS smart TVs." Razer will be the first company to receive this certification.

There are no other details about this controller, including price, release date or even a name. Considering that, the next time we see this BT ULL device or LG's BT ULL TVs might be during CES 2025, which will take place in the first week of January.