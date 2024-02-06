Final Fantasy VII Rebirth tipped to release playable demo today: Here's what you need to know

Can't wait to get your hands on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth when it launches for PS5 on February 29? Well, good news: You won't have long to wait to get a taste of Square Enix's highly anticipated follow-up. The developer is releasing a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo that is widely expected to drop after the game’s State of Play presentation today.

That's according to known leaker Wario64 on X, who uncovered a trailer for the demo on PlayStation Network, which you can check out below. The trailer's description claims the demo will let players "step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode.” It appears to have been posted by mistake, as the trailer states the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is "out now," indicating it was likely intended to go live during or after the State of Play presentation.

PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's "out now" but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)"...allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode" pic.twitter.com/T9YbqGqQINFebruary 6, 2024 See more

We won't spoil what happens in Nibelheim, but suffice it to say it's a pivotal turning point in the original game.

This demo marks the first time fans of the long-running fantasy RPG series will be able to go hands-on with the upcoming title, which is a sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake and the second entry in a planned trilogy remaking the 1997 PlayStation classic Final Fantasy VII.

Sony plans to give players “an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” during the State of Play presentation today at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET / 11:30 pm GMT. You can catch the stream on Sony's YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, and the demo is expected to drop then.

In our hands-on preview of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth back in October, my colleague Tony Polanco hailed it as a "worthy follow-up to its predecessor." The preview sees Cloud Strife and his companions head out beyond Midgar’s fortified walls just like in the original game, only this time they're met with sprawling explorable maps and new landscapes for players to dive into. A few issues with inconsistent frame rates aside, Rebirth is shaping up to be another winning entry in the Final Fantasy series.