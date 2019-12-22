Beats Powerbeats Pro vs. Master & Dynamic MW07 Go: Which sports wireless earbuds are better?

For this battle, we’ve pitted two of the sportiest true wireless earbuds against each other: the Beats Powerbeats Pro and Master & Dynamic MW07 Go. Beats’ cordless buds currently stand as the most popular option in the sports headphones category, in addition to being an ideal sporty AirPods alternative. Master & Dynamic’s newest addition to the MW07 series comes just in time for the time holidays, looking to win over the fitness crowd with its sleek aesthetics and unrivalled sound. Which model makes the better gym companion? We’ve compared (and tested) the two models to declare a winner.

Beats Powerbeats Pro vs. Master & Dynamic MW07 Go: Specs Compared

Beats Powerbeats Pro Master & Dynamic MW07 Go Price $249.95 $179.95 Wireless Charging Case No No Rated Battery Life 9 hours, 24 hours (charging case) 7.5 hours (20.5 hours with charging case) Water Resistance IPX 4 (can withstand sweat and water, but not for use in water sports) IPX6 (can withstand dust and high-pressure, heavy sprays of water, but can’t be submerged) Case Size Undisclosed 2.5 x 1.5 x 1.1 inches Case Weight 4.58 ounces 2.6 ounces Special Features Audio sharing, announced messages with Siri, customizable fit, Fast-Fuel Charging, control music and calls on both earbuds, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance Bluetooth 5.0, customizable fit, quick charging, digital assistant support

Design

The Powerbeats Pro and MW07 Go are equally attractive, well-built models that exude their own swagger. You’ll look fashionable sporting either device at the gym, making the decision between the two a matter of preference.

The MW07 Go might not have the elegant acetate and stainless-steel frame of its predecessor, but it boasts a charming, resilient shell composed of a TR90 composite material. It’s durable and IPX6-rated, making the buds dustproof and water resistant. That means debris and excessive sweat won’t damage their appearance or functionality. Also, the charging case feels stout and dons a soft, technical knit fabric.

Beats chose to cover the Powerbeats Pro in durable plastic, which feels solid and has a nice polished exterior. The sleek two-tone sheath with embossed B logo stays true to the brand’s design pedigree, while the integrated hooks make the buds distinguishable. Neither Apple, nor Beats has officially announced the IPX rating yet, but claims the buds are water resistant. Months of testing have proven this to be the case. The charging case is constructed from the same plastic and sits handsomely on any desk or weight machine.

If colors are what draw your attention most, M&D and Beats both have a variety of options to choose from. The MW07 Go comes in the following bold and vibrant colorways: Electric Blue, Flame Red, Stone Grey and Jet Blue. The Powerbeats Pro has earthier shades like Ivory, Moss, Navy, and Black.

Winner: Draw

Comfort and fit

At first glance, the MW07 Go looks like it has as much grip control and on-ear stability as the regular AirPods. Looks can be deceiving because these buds are actually one of the more secure-fitting options out there. The comb-like wings are a difference-maker that rest snugly on the inside of the ear. M&D’s ear tips also help create a tight seal and absorb sweat well to reduce slippage. Ask me if I feared dropping them underneath the treadmill or on the tracks when sprinting on the train platform? No, I didn’t.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

What makes the Powerbeats Pro so appealing are the hooks, which no other models in the sub-luxury range affords users. They’re a bit stiff, but also flexible enough to easily wrap them around your ears. This ensures the buds won’t ever fall out. I was able to do crunches, pushups, and fast sprints freely, and never once worried about them hitting the ground.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

As securely as they fit, Beats buds don’t offer the best comfort, at least if you’re someone who partakes in lengthy workouts. The front cavity has a tendency of piercing of concha after about 45 minutes of wear. Exercisers with a low pain threshold might also have a problem with how firm the hooks feel.

Winner: MW07 Go

Controls

These two models stick to traditional control schemes, assigning all functionality to physical buttons. The Powerbeats Pro has the more user-friendly controls with volume rockers at the top of each bud and the B logo on the exterior accentuating the multifunctional buttons; these manage playback, calls, and digital assistant support. The tactile feedback on each one is solid, though there is some latency when trying to play/pause music. Another problem is that by pressing the MF button, you’re pushing the buds further into your ear, intensifying the level of discomfort with every attempt.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

One benefit the Powerbeats Pro has that the MW07 Go doesn’t is on-ear detection. Removing the buds from your ears will automatically pause music and placing them back on resumes play. Considering how accurately the feature worked, I preferred using it over the MF buttons, saving my ears from unnecessary pain.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The MW07 Go doesn’t make the most of its tiny real estate, settling for a volume rocker on the left bud and an MF button on the right to answer calls, manage playback, trigger the digital assistant, and enable pairing mode. They have a nice click tactility that assures intended commands are being executed. Strangely, there doesn’t seem to be a way of manually powering on/off the buds. It’s also disappointing that M&D didn’t add motion gestures or touch controls like they offer on some of the other MW07 devices.

Winner: Powerbeats Pro

Special features and apps

No companion apps, sound customization, or ambient listening modes – these aren’t feature-laden earbuds we’re comparing here. However, Beats did manage to program some tricks into the Powerbeats Pro, which are tied to Apple’s H1 chip.

The Powerbeats Pro has improved battery management (50% more talk time), instantaneous connectivity to iOS and MacOS devices, and even Apple TV support. Recent updates have welcomed new features like “Hey Siri” and Announce Messages, which allow you to perform hands-free voice commands and have Siri read off incoming messages. Audio Sharing might be the coolest feature, letting you share audio from one iOS device to two pairs of AirPods or Beats headphones. They all work well.

“Hey Siri” was most useful during workouts. Having the option to enable Apple’s AI bot without pushing a button and execute voice commands was relieving after lifting free weights. Siri worked so intuitively with iOS, responding to inquiries as quickly as it received them. The Powerbeats Pro also demonstrated great speech recognition and picked up every syllable I spoke over terribly loud gym music.

So, yea, the MW07 Go only has one special feature at its disposal: digital assistant support. The one positive to take away here is that Google Assistant and Siri operate flawlessly, picking up voice commands accurately and spitting out results quickly. Volume is noticeably high as well, meaning you won’t have to increase it to make the AI bots more audible.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Tech nerds can count Bluetooth 5.0 as an extra feature on the MW07 Go. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work well. The buds struggled to maintain a strong, reliable connection and experienced a lot of drop in high-traffic areas. Audio would stutter consistently when walking outside, yet, somehow, would play hiccup-free when surrounded by several wireless headphones at the gym. When a steady connection was established, I achieved about 35 feet of wireless listening, a shorter range than the Powerbeats Pro.

Winner: Powerbeats Pro

Audio

Powerful bass is what fuels workouts, and these are two models that bring the noise. Beats and M&D’s sound profiles emphasize the low end, but the results aren’t bloaty or overbearing. Frequencies are well balanced on the Powerbeats Pro and MW07 Go, although the latter grants the more in-depth and immersive listening experience.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Pull up Daft Punk’s “One More Time” and you’ll be stunned by how crystal clear the synthesized vocals sound. The thumping drum loop dominates the production and remains prominent throughout the recording, never compromising any other sound effects. Even the tambourine loop receives attention and adds to the track’s rhythmic vibes. The fat-sounding kicks and snares on Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” also carry a strong presence to will you through that final, tiring set of reps.

Beats has done amazing work tuning its soundstage to produce better audio, which is exemplary on the Powerbeats Pro. You want crisp, hard-hitting bass? Say no more. The Throne’s “No Church in the Wild” shows how dynamic the low end is on these buds; the infectious bassline tackles your eardrums and doesn’t overshadow the vocals. Frank Ocean’s harmonious hook sounds clean, while Jay and ‘Ye’s rhymes smoothly ride the monstrous beat.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

What elevates the MW07 Go towards sonic greatness is sound reproduction, particularly on orchestral-heavy recordings. Listening to late night jazz classics as part of your post-workout routine can be incredibly soothing and chill. The soft horns and piano play on Miles Davis “Stella By Starlight” sounded serene on the MW07 Go, displaying remarkable transparency across the frequency spectrum. Highs weren’t as profound on the Powerbeats Pro.

Noise isolation is very good on the MW07 Go, so you’ll be able to absorb music fully without it leaking out of your ears. Alternative rock and hip-hop songs felt livelier. The Powerbeats Pro does a fine job of isolating environmental fracas, but the buds also bleed out sound at a high level, especially at max volume. The tradeoff with either unit is that you won’t gain full awareness of what’s transpiring around you, hence why I strongly recommend being mindful of surroundings when running or walking outside.

Winner: MW07 Go

Call quality

You can’t go wrong using either set of buds as a calling headset. That being said, the MW07 is better equipped to answer calls in different settings, thanks to M&D’s adaptive omnidirectional mics that boost clarity and neutralize ambient noise effectively. I spoke with my fiancée on numerous occasions in quiet and rowdy environments, every conversation sounded loud and clear on both ends. Wind resistance is strong too.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The Powerbeats Pro provides similar results. Beats’ beamforming mics pick up vocals extremely well, while minimizing chatter in public spaces. Those on the opposite end of a call will still be able identify high-frequency sounds (e.g. crying babies, whistles). The mics do struggle in drafty conditions. Other than that, you’ll be able to partake in distraction-free FaceTime calls.

Winner: MW07 Go

Charging case

Normally, I would prefer the smallest charging case possible with ample battery life over a monstrous charging case with lots of power. Not this time. I feel Beats’ big hunk of plastic is better for a few significant reasons. For one, it’s more durable and keeps the buds safely stored. Not to mention it’s water-resistant. There is a button that makes pairing more accessible when Bluetooth acts up (this rarely ever happens). The friendly notification to keep the buds inside when pairing is also a sweet reminder. Lastly, it stores a full 24 hours of playtime, perfect for about three full charges.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The MW07 Go’s case is the lightest and smallest I’ve seen, next to the Jabra Elite 75t’s case. It’s conveniently portable and slides easily into any pocket. My problem is the material, which can experience wear and tear over time when exposed to wetness and sharp objects. Another problem is the flimsy lid that doesn’t securely close the case. Having 22 hours of full playtime available seems big, but in the grander scheme of things, it’s small and leaves you with just one full charge.

It’s worth noting that neither case supports wireless charging.

Winner: Powerbeats Pro

Battery life

For months, the BackBeat Pro was considered the class leader with 9 hours on a single charge. That honor now goes to the MW07 Go, rated at 10 hours. My hands-on with both pairs of earbuds ended up being about an hour less than what’s advertised. Either way, I was given a substantial amount of playtime, no matter which device I brought to the gym.

I’ve tested the Powerbeats Pro for months and always end up tossing them in the charging case after 8 hours. That equates to about a week’s worth of use. Fast Fuel charging has helped tame my low-battery anxiety when rushing out the door, generating 1.5 hours on a 5-minute charge and 4.5 hours on 15 minutes. Something else I’m appreciative of is the motion accelerometer that automatically enables the power save mode when placing the buds flat on a surface.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The MW07 Go ended up maxing out around 8.5 to 9 hours. Yes, that’s higher than the Powerbeats Pro, but by a small margin. You really won’t notice the difference. It felt awesome having such extended playtime going into my fourth workout day of the week. Even more reassuring was M&D’s quick-charging technology that juiced up the buds ridiculously fast; 15 minutes for 5 hours, 40 minutes for 10 hours.

Winner: Draw

Price

Beats has never been one to sell its flagship audio products for cheap. Despite some holiday deals generously discounting the Powerbeats Pro, the buds still fall in that sub-luxury tier of $200 and over. Then again, high performance often comes at a premium, and these wireless sports buds are splurge-worthy.

For $50 less, the MW07 Go sounds like the more enticing deal, but that also means you’re willing to compromise on certain hallmarks. Stellar audio and battery life might not be enough for some to justify dropping two Benjamins.

Winner: Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro wins based on overall performance. Having the H1 processor underneath the hood gives these buds most of the same cool features as the AirPods, from audio sharing to seamless connectivity. The integrated hooks are a huge deal that ensures they remain on your ears during intense, movement-heavy workouts. Audio and battery life should be celebrated as well. Carrying that massive charging case isn’t fun by any means, but at least it gives you more charges on the go.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Master & Dynamic MW07 Go Design (15) 13 13 Comfort (10) 8 9 Controls (5) 4 3 Special Features and Apps (15) 12 5 Audio (25) 22 25 Call Quality (5) 3 5 Charging Case (10) 8 7 Battery Life (15) 14 14 Total Score (100) 84 81

Gym rats who want fashionable cordless buds with remarkable sound and water-resistant protection get it in the MW07 Go. M&D’s sound quality is unbeatable, delivering pristine audio that is perfect for high-intensity workouts and recovery time. You also get lots of juice on a full charge to keep you moving throughout the week before recharging. However, a shortage of features and unstable connectivity hurt the buds’ equity, giving Beats the win in this face-off.