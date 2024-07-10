5 best movies like Netflix's 'A Family Affair' to stream right now

Netflix’s “A Family Affair” is another entry in the unconventional relationship department that’s been dominating Hollywood lately. It also features a pairing that involves celebrity characters, another trend of late.

However, unlike movies like “The Idea of You,” which centers on a problematic age gap between an early 20something musician and a woman 12 years his senior, “A Family Affair” goes in a much less uncomfortable direction as Zac Efron’s character Chris is at least 30.

Though the bulk of society may raise their eyebrows at this particular pairing, respectfully pursuing anyone whose frontal lobe is fully developed is fair — though there’s definitely an argument that Chris is much less mature than his paramour Brooke (Nicole Kidman). But there are zero power dynamic issues there, so good for you, Brooke. Given that most people don’t blink an eye when older men date barely legal teenage girls, it’s nice to see a movie appropriately turn the tables.

So, between celebrity-centric romantic comedies, taboo pairings, or a combo of the two, here are the five of the best movies like “A Family Affair” to stream right now.

'The Fall Guy'

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like “A Family Affair,” “The Fall Guy” takes a bit of a satirical approach to Hollywood — both in the comedic framing of the genre and Ryan Gosling’s stuntman character Colt. His relationship with fictional director Jody (Emily Blunt) is equally over-exaggerated and goofy in a way that’s charming rather than obnoxious.

While Efron’s Chris is certainly a satirized (and undeservedly egotistical) caricature of a genre actor, “The Fall Guy” opts to put Colt in frankly absurd hostage situations while the lovesick guy tries to win over Jody in his adorably over-the-top way.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'Marry Me'

Marry Me - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson played out a similar storyline to “A Family Affair,” showcasing a relationship between average guy Charlie and superstar Kat. The premise is a bit ridiculous because Kat decides to marry Charlie, a complete stranger, in front of a live audience after she learns of her fiance’s serial cheating minutes before their planned live broadcast wedding.

Naturally, Kat and Charlie fall in love and have to wade the waters of melding two very different lifestyles. Like Brooke, Charlie has a daughter, though she’s much younger than Brooke’s daughter in “A Family Affair” (and yet handles the pairing much better than the 24-year-old).

Watch on Starz

'Red White & Royal Blue'

Red, White, & Royal Blue - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In 2023, a gay relationship shouldn’t be labeled as taboo. Yet as Nora (Rachel Hilson) points out in “Red White & Royal Blue,” “Princes aren’t allowed to be gay.” Sigh. Of course, that’s not the only reason the relationship between Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) causes an international scandal. They just so happen to be respectively a Prince of England and the First Son of the United States.

The messy politics of the couple leads to another set of challenges in the optics department. The Royal Family can’t take a political stance and Alex is directly involved in his mother’s reelection campaign (and has political aspirations of his own). So, yeah — "it’s complicated" is an understatement.

Henry and Alex already made headlines for toppling over the obscenely expensive cake at a Royal wedding — the event that turned them from bitter rivals to scheduling global secret rendezvous. Who else gets to fly to their booty call in a private jet? The movie manages to be hilarious (and really really steamy) in between the serious and heartbreaking scenes that naturally follow a forced closeted relationship.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Greatest Showman'

The Greatest Showman Trailer #2 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The “High School Musical” trilogy may have introduced the world to Zac Efron’s musical prowess, but it’s not the only time the actor showcased his love for musical theater. “A Family Affair” also isn’t the first time the actor played a character embroiled in a taboo relationship.

The 2017’ film “The Greatest Showman” takes place in the early 1800s. Back then, the very mention of an interracial pairing was met with horror (and sometimes fatalities), while child brides were considered perfectly fine. Make it make sense. With that nugget of information, it’s easy to see why Efron’s character Phillip faces a ridiculous amount of hurdles when he pursues a relationship with Zendaya’s Anne.

The musical is certainly more drama than rom-com, but it’s a love letter to the weirdos of the world who embrace their differences. In the case of the movie characters, they find a safe haven in the circus. Though the film has some problematic optics like the white savior trope, you can’t help rooting for Phillip and Anne — and the movie is a product of the century it’s set in, after all.

Watch on Disney Plus

'Clueless'

Clueless (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

OK, so you may think the “Clueless” characters live a life equivalent to a Noxzema commercial, but they’re so much more (except for Breckin Myers’ character Elton, because he royally sucks). The rom-com that basically defined a generation centers on Alicia Silverstone’s Cher, who has to learn to think about people other than herself as she falls in love with … her stepbrother?

Before you judge, it’s important to note that their parents were only married for a hot minute and they didn’t grow up together. Still, it was a fairly scandalous concept at the time — and still manages to turn heads two decades later. The movie is, after all, loosely based on Jane Austen’s “Emma.” And the couple is charming enough to root for.

Some people also take issue with the slight age gap between Paul Rudd’s Josh and Cher. He’s a college student (implied to be a freshman) and she’s 16. So, not exactly scandalous, but a few years’ age difference is much more significant during those formidable teen years than later in life. With that being said, Cher’s dad (Dan Hedaya) isn’t even subtle about shipping the two. When the overprotective dad is fully on board it’s probably fine.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple